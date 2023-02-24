Emilia Vaughn Releases Metaphoric Alternative Pop Single “Dead Bouquets”

Emilia Vaughn "Dead Bouquets" - Photo by: Cali Gomez Emilia Vaughn "Dead Bouquets" Image 2- Photo by: Cali Gomez Emilia Vaughn "Dead Bouquets" Image 3- Photo by: Cali Gomez

Indie pop artist Emilia Vaughn released her first original single of 2023 on 2.23.23. “Dead Bouquets” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

'Dead Bouquets' is a song I wrote about a person in my life who was insistent about seeing a future with us together that I did not see. ” — Emilia Vaughn