Emilia Vaughn Releases Metaphoric Alternative Pop Single “Dead Bouquets”
Indie pop artist Emilia Vaughn released her first original single of 2023 on 2.23.23. “Dead Bouquets” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
'Dead Bouquets' is a song I wrote about a person in my life who was insistent about seeing a future with us together that I did not see. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emilia Vaughn relates to heartbroken teens, young adults, and anyone in general who has experienced temporary love, with the release of her new melancholic alternative pop single “Dead Bouquets." Fresh off the success of her first EP Eighteen in the summer of 2022, her fourth quarter close-out single “French Film,” six consecutive months of a Top 40 spot on the All Access What’s In-Store retail charts, and tremendous success with her music video “Sunflower” playing in major network video lineups across the country, it's safe to say Emilia has certainly impacted the world with her music and relatable lyrical messages. Emilia’s newest single of the new year, “Dead Bouquets,” dives into the story of unfulfilling relationships, and the emotional search to fill a void with companionship that never seems to result in true happiness.
“Dead Bouquets” was written by Emilia Vaughn, with lyrical support from Chlo Subia, produced by Robbie Dean of OC Hit, and mastered by Daniel Martz. Artwork and promotional assets for the single were self-curated by Emilia Vaughn with the support of fellow Berklee College of Music student Cali Gomez and DNT Entertainment. “Dead Bouquets” begins with a rich electric guitar intro and driving first verse, which is accompanied by a mid-tempo drum beat, and creative atmospheric vocal harmonies. The lyrics and emotive introspective vocals create a melancholic and lush soundscape transporting listeners into the scene of a broken relationship. As tension builds in the song, emotions erupt in the chorus, as the guitar and vocals are jolted with energy and frustration. Emilia’s songwriting is vulnerably honest, expressing her insecurities and fears of succumbing to new relationships.
“Dead Bouquets is a song I wrote about a person in my life who was insistent about seeing a future with us together that I did not see. This made me feel selfish and unsure whether or not I wanted him in my life as more than a friend. At my age at the time, being committed to one person was foreign to me because my feelings would change by the second. I express that feeling in the lyrics of my song, “Every day I wake up and fall in love with someone new.” The chorus “dead bouquets are living in my room” is a metaphor for all the relationships I have had that have grown to be spoiled, and expresses my fears and anxiety about jumping so quickly into a new relationship.” - Emilia Vaughn (@emiliavaughn)
“Dead Bouquets” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. For more information about Emilia Vaughn, please visit www.emiliavaughn.com and visit her social profiles below.
More about Emilia Vaughn
Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. She is currently living in Boston and attending Berklee College of Music. In December of 2021, she launched her independent label “Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group” with the support of her family and artist development partners Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit and Dani Thompson of DNT Entertainment. In 2022, Emilia independently released six original songs, including her first EP Eighteen. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health through her music by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.
