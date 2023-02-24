Busting the Biggest Myth about IBS: Sufferers must change their Diet

Linda Stelluti

The future of treating IBS is vastly different to today’s symptom-directed approach. The connection between gut-brain explains crucial mind-body link.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myths for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment are busted and preference for treatment changes, as the latest research coming from leading Universities indicates that a causal directed approach is more successful long term for people suffering from this embarrassing and painful condition.

According to Linda Stelluti, founder and leading clinical hypnotherapist of “Gut-Directed Hypnotherapy”, people reporting IBS had always been directed to go on very restrictive diets, giving up entire food groups or purchasing expensive supplements. Times have changed, however, and mind-body therapies for IBS are showing to be a highly effective alternative treatment.

Ms Stelluti said IBS sufferers have always been driven to finding solutions for their IBS because the alternative was intolerable.

“It’s hard to describe the absolute anxiety, mental overwhelm and restrictions a life inflicted by IBS creates,” Ms Stelluti said.

“Constipation, diarrhea and bloating brought on without warning can be embarrassing and uncomfortable to attend social functions. The built-up anxiety about constantly canceling or leaving functions early then results in more stress and the cycle continues.”

Ms Stelluti said for the past 40 years, Universities and medical associations had put a lot of time and research into a different solution – one that creates long term results by addressing the root cause of digestive issues, and ultimately restores a healthier brain-gut connection.

“A study published in the National Library of Medicine featuring seven randomized controlled trials (6 papers) involving 374 patients with IBS, showed greater improvement in overall gastrointestinal symptoms in the hypnotherapy group.

Another study also published in the National Library of Medicine reviewing the effect of hypnotherapy in a large cohort of refractory IBS patients showed sixty-seven per cent reported a 30% or more reduction in abdominal pain scores. Pain days fell from 18 to 9 per month, which is impressive when compared with normal IBS treatments.

In effect, this study provides further evidence that gut-focused hypnotherapy is an effective intervention for refractory IBS.”

“How this leading system works is by tapping into your subconscious mind through a form of hypnosis. Gut-directed hypnotherapy is a gut–brain behavioral therapy, and this proven method significantly reduces IBS symptoms so clients find deep relief from their pain and discomfort, and balance is restored in their gut,” she said.

“Gut-directed hypnotherapy, a 100% safe, natural, evidence-based treatment, works by using advanced techniques that address the genuine root of the problem, rather than focusing on the symptoms themselves. A number of integral pieces are addressed including the subconscious mind, your operating system, to create these changes using guided imagery, progressive relaxation and direct suggestions to reprogram your mind and body.”

Ms Stelluti said clients worldwide can be assisted, with programs completely digital. Clients have the option of working online directly with clinical hypnotherapist, Ms Stelluti, or alternatively can choose to join an online program for IBS, which is financially accessible and individualized to their specific situation.



Linda Stelluti is a clinical hypnotherapist and wellness coach specializing in IBS and digestive disorders using gut-directed hypnotherapy.

Her evidence-based treatment is founded on almost 40 years of clinical research that blends gut-directed hypnotherapy sessions, affirmations tracks, guided imagery, and wellness strategies that are now available through her signature online gut-directed hypnotherapy program, as well as 1:1 private sessions.