National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy

23/02/2023

On February 22, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalya Gherman, who is completing her work in Ashgabat.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity in a personal conversation to discuss topical issues and vectors for further development, the established close, fruitful cooperation, the diplomat, on behalf of the Secretary General of the United Nations and on her own behalf, congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his election to the post of Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty and recognition as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, wishing great success in tireless activities for the benefit of independent neutral Turkmenistan.

The head of the Regional Center expressed her sincere gratitude to Arkadag and the President of Turkmenistan for the comprehensive support of the work of the UNRCCA and wished them success in their work for the benefit of an independent and neutral Motherland.

Having cordially welcomed Natalya Gherman, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov first of all thanked her for the effective cooperation and great personal contribution to the successful development of partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN during her work as head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, and asked to convey warm greetings and best wishes for health and well-being to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Wishing Natalia Gherman great success in her new position as Executive Director of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that she would always be happy to see her in Turkmenistan as a guest or an official representative of the UN.

During the conversation, it was noted that over the years of cooperation, our country has become a reliable ally and strategic partner of the UN in preservation and maintaining stability, developing good neighborliness and friendship in the region. As N. Gherman noted, the National Leader of the Turkmen people received great support for his peace-loving initiatives and proposals on important modern problems in the region and within the framework of the United Nations.

The initiative to create the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia belonged to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who began the process of creating a completely new model of cooperation in a strategically important region of the world. The implementation of this idea was facilitated by the realization of the need and expediency of such a Center by the UN and regional associations, as well as the states of Central Asia.

Thus, for the first time in the history of Central Asia, a regional office appeared, which was intended to become a factor contributing to the intensification of the development of joint decisions, relying on political and legal instruments and the high authority of the UN, its organizational and political means.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stated with satisfaction that today a team of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office is working on the basis of the Regional Center, such mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy as the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy, the Dialogue of Women in Central Asia, the Task Force on legal aspects of water and energy cooperation between the states of Central Asia and others.

I am convinced that the potential of the Center will continue to be in demand in such areas as energy security, sustainable transport, water issues, environmental protection, information and biological security, disarmament and non-proliferation issues, said the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the head of the UN Regional Center Natalya Gherman exchanged mutual good wishes, expressing confidence in the successful continuation and deepening of the multifaceted partnership of Turkmenistan with the UN and its agencies in the name of stability, peace and sustainable development on the planet.