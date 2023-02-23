Submit Release
Turkmen-British "Structural Dialogue" completed its work

23/02/2023

On February 23, 2023, the second part of the Turkmen-British “Structural Dialogue” continued its work with the participation of representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the two countries.

During the consultations, the possibilities of further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection were discussed. It was noted that Turkmenistan pays special attention to environmental security issues, in particular, it is actively working on the implementation of specific adaptation measures in the field of agriculture, forestry and land resources to mitigate the effects of climate impact. The parties stressed the importance of continuing international cooperation within the framework of existing global mechanisms to combat climate change.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of security and other areas of mutual interest.

