Atlanta Businesswoman Bonnie Mauldin To Be Honored at 5th Annual Pink Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta businesswoman, Bonnie Mauldin, has been selected as a Pink Lady for the 5th Annual Pink Awards to be held at Riverside EpiCenter on February 25, 2023. The prestigious event will be hosted by Malik Yoba and Carl Anthony Payne.

The 5th Annual Pink Awards is an iconic event that brings breast cancer awareness and black excellence to the center stage. During this event, premiere influencers, celebrities, and wellness advocates come together to celebrate life, strength, and survival. The visionary, April Love, incorporated the Pink Awards ceremony to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of individuals who are a positive force within their respective industries and surrounding communities. The award categories are tailored to those who have exemplified visionary ideals, excelled in entrepreneurial endeavors, made a difference in society, and positively impacted their respective industries.

Bonnie Mauldin is a successful author, investor, television producer, professional speaker, and internationally renowned marketing consultant. She is also the host of “From The Bottom To The Top,” a podcast that provides listeners with the tools to take their businesses to the next level.

In 2021, when the pandemic was at its peak, Bonnie wrote Harmonic Messaging, a business book focused on branding, sales, and marketing. The book has also inspired two workshops that Bonnie offers to individuals, corporations, and businesses around the country one workshop is a 4-Hour Harmonic Messaging Branding, Sales, and Marketing Workshop and the other is a 6-Hour Small Business Bootcamp.

"Harmonic Messaging combines my love for music and my love for business. It shows how both are related to one another to produce something that everyone can enjoy by working collaboratively with one another in a harmonious fashion. After reading this book, people will better understand how branding, sales, and marketing should work together."

In March 2023, Bonnie will launch the Fast Dot Game, a videogame app aimed at helping with cognitive function in children and senior adults.

To find out more about Bonnie Mauldin, visit: www.bonniemauldin.com

