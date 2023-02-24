Submit Release
Work will begin on Uinta Drive in Green River

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be working along Uinta Drive starting this Monday, Feb. 27, as part of a signal and intersection upgrade project.  On Monday, crews plan to begin work on removing various sections of sidewalk near the intersections along Uinta Drive, tentatively and weather permitting. Motorists are urged to be aware of various lane closures at all three intersections along Uinta while the work takes place. 

 The Green River Signal project work encompasses new traffic signal pole installation, new traffic detecting sensor installation, conduit drilling and installation, and ADA and sidewalk upgrades.

 As the project progress, the majority of the work will occur on the shoulders and corners of Uinta Drive.  Lane closures will be in place during pole removal and installation work as well as portions of the wiring and boring work.   The completion date for the project is Oct. 31st of this year. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. 

