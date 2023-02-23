Daily Session Report for Thursday, February 23, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - House of Representatives
Special Session Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 23, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
Motion to Suspend Rules
Motion to Suspend Rules for Immediate
Consider HR 23 (Klunk)
102 – 99 (Failed)
Motion to Reconsider Vote by which the Motion to Suspend the Rules for HR 23 Failed Filed.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
63 – 138 (Failed)
Motion to Appeal the Ruling
of the Chair on A00049 being
Ruled Out of Order (B. Miller)
102 – 99 (Failed)
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.
For Special Session unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.