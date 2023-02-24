CHICAGO’S MAYOR LIGHTFOOT EXPANDS SOCIAL MEDIA REACH BY ADDRESSING CHICAGO INFLUENCER IVAN D. RAY’S FOLLOWERS
Then the camera started rolling.
I’m here with Mayor Lightfoot.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosted a private social fundraiser event on February 17, 2023 at James and Angel Denman’s Harold’s Chicken Restaurant located at 1450 South Michigan Avenue in Chicago. In attendance was Ivan D. Ray, Chicago’s Influencer.
— Ivan D. Ray
Ivan along with Poet kweisi gharreau, a Chicago Poet Laureate nominee and others, had their cameras rolling and the mayor was aware, since it was a social occasion. While at the event, Ivan was speaking with the mayor. And in a unique twist, Mayor Lightfoot made a fun deal, with Chicago’s Social Media Influencer Ivan D. Ray, which he initiated jokingly, that they would follow one another on social media before she addressed his followers on his camera.
Ivan asked jokingly, “Is that a deal?” Mayor Lightfoot replied jokingly, “it’s a deal.” Then the camera started rolling.
The fundraiser drew a large crowd, with various community leaders and prominent figures in attendance. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of investing in the city’s youth and underserved communities on Chicago’s South and West Sides.
