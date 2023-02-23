Vehicle Sought in a Theft One From Auto Offense: 500 Block of Morse Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in a Theft One from Auto offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the 500 Block of Morse Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:30 am, the suspect removed tires and property from the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.