Yellow Pages Directory, Inc. Announced as Winner of 2022 Media Innovator Awards
Selected as one of the winners of Corporate Vision Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Media Innovator AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Pages Directory, Inc. (“YPD”), a telephone directory at the forefront of the environmentally-conscious "Green" movement, is pleased to announce that they have been selected as one of the winners of Corporate Vision Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Media Innovator Awards, which recognize the important and pivotal role that that media companies such as YPD play in a rapidly-evolving technological society that has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
YellowPagesDirectory.com is a cutting-edge website that delivers over 28.5 million up-to-the-minute Yellow Page listings and over 200 million White page listings throughout the United States. In addition, Yellow Pages Directory is a pioneer in the national phone book "opt-out" movement that seeks to abolish obsolete print telephone directories that are not only out-of-date by the time they land on doorsteps but find themselves clogging landfills by the millions shortly thereafter. In contrast, YPD is constantly updated to ensure that its listings are cutting-edge and up to date at all times, giving consumers all the information they need to get the goods and services that they want.
Media is an industry that plays a significant role in global communication; it offers a vast source of knowledge and conveys important influences that can shape society and market trends. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, it has influenced changes that have served to cement digital communication as the new paradigm.
The Media Innovator Awards 2022 acknowledges businesses and individuals who have excelled within the industry during the pandemic, and encompasses businesses, enterprises and professionals ranging from print media, broadcasting, social media, and more.
Awards Coordinator Stephanie Tooby congratulated YPD and their fellow honorees for their selection as a winner of the 2022 Media Innovator Awards due to their forward-thinking achievements and hard work by adapting to rapid changes throughout a year plagued by the residual economic, technological, and societal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are honored to have had the opportunity to connect with our winners,” she said. “Not only have they put in the extra work to be the best in their respective areas, but they have kept the very lifeblood of the industry flowing throughout some trying times. Congratulations!”
Winners of the Media Innovator Awards 2022 are presented with their award and complementary marketing materials; in addition, award recipients are given the option to be featured in Corporate Vision’s annual winners’ magazine with a worldwide circulation of 82,000.
About Yellow Pages Directory Inc.
Yellow Pages Directory Inc. offers an environmentally friendly Web-based alternative to paper telephone directories while providing a simple and convenient mechanism for customers to opt out from the receipt of printed yellow books. The web site also offers a new and complete online business building program along with a cost effective, quality email marketing campaign. Within these new platforms you will get everything you need to properly promote your company and help customers easily find your business online. Yellow Pages Directory Inc. has also taken steps to reduce its own impact on the environment using the most up-to-date and energy-efficient web-hosting services available.
For more information, please visit https://www.yellowpagesdirectory.com.
About Corporate Vision Magazine
Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.
John Colascione
Searchen Networks®
+1 561-370-7366
email us here