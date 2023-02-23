Whiskey can be considered a weapon in arson cases after state Supreme Court order

Whiskey is usually mentioned in criminal court only when someone drinks too much and then goes driving. But after a state Supreme Court order in a Bay Area case Wednesday, it can also be considered a weapon used to start an arson fire.
