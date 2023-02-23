New Haven Barracks/ VAPO & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000656

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 22, 2023, at 1111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Violations of Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Thomas Utter

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 23, 2023, at approximately 1239 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised that Thomas Utter (34) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release and Abuse Prevention Order on the previous day.

Investigation revealed that Utter was in violation of both. Utter was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court the following business day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2023, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.