New Haven Barracks/ VAPO & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000656
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: February 22, 2023, at 1111 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol
VIOLATION: Violations of Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Thomas Utter
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 23, 2023, at approximately 1239 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised that Thomas Utter (34) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release and Abuse Prevention Order on the previous day.
Investigation revealed that Utter was in violation of both. Utter was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court the following business day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.