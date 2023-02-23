Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,887 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ VAPO & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5000656

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: February 22, 2023, at 1111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Violations of Abuse Prevention Order and Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Utter                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Town of Bristol, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 23, 2023, at approximately 1239 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised that Thomas Utter (34) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release and Abuse Prevention Order on the previous day.

 

Investigation revealed that Utter was in violation of both. Utter was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court the following business day.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2023, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ VAPO & VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.