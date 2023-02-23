Roadway Closure - Old Stage Road Georgia

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albane Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Old Stage Road around house number 299 will be shut down until further notice due to a Pole Repair due to motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.