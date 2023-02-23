Roadway Closure - Old Stage Road Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albane Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Old Stage Road around house number 299 will be shut down until further notice due to a Pole Repair due to motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.