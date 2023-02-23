'Senior Fitness Hour’ Planned on Staten Island at Rachel Norman’s Try Hard Fitness Center
Rachel Norman, founder, CEO and lead instructor of Try Hard Fitness, gathers inspiration from her late father, Richard D. Norman, pictured in a poster displayed at her fitness center.
Multi-certified fitness instructor to launch ongoing senior-focused exercise program in memory of her late father, Richard D. Norman
If my father were alive today, he’d be 71 years old, and he’d be in my program because he always supported and believed in me.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Try Hard Fitness, a top-tier cardio kickboxing and fitness center in the Staten Island, N.Y., community of Midland Beach, has announced plans for its new “Senior Fitness Hour” program.
— Rachel Norman, founder, CEO and lead instructor of Try Hard Fitness
Once established, the class will introduce participants to a fitness program specifically designed for seniors, said Rachel Norman, founder, CEO and lead instructor of the fitness center.
Plans call for the Senior Fitness Hour program to launch in the spring on a weekly schedule. As space is limited, seniors are encouraged to sign up for the program as soon as possible by contacting the fitness center.
OPPORTUNITY FOR SENIOR CENTERS
AND SENIOR DAYCARE FACILITIES
As groups are welcome, the fitness center is currently setting aside some morning and afternoon hours with intentions of working with local senior centers and senior daycare facilities seeking day trips that provide healthful recreation for residents and patrons of their establishments. The “Senior Fitness Hour” program is particularly beneficial, as it provides each senior with a unique and personalized experience.
Senior-care administrators seeking to learn more about Try Hard Fitness center’s senior programs are encouraged to contact Rachel Norman by email (tryhardfitnessnyc@gmail.com), or to call/text her at 646-284-1353.
Norman, a multi-certified fitness instructor and weight-loss specialist, is launching the new senior-focused program in tribute to her late father, Richard D. Norman, who passed away in 2013. He was a retired New York City Corrections officer and a U.S. Army veteran who had served during the Vietnam War.
“I feel that members of the older generation do not receive the acknowledgment and respect they deserve,” Rachel Norman said. “… The end result of a Try Hard Fitness senior program is to have my elders walk out feeling like they are young again. If my father were alive today, he’d be 71 years old, and he’d be in my program because he always supported and believed in me. He’d probably be teaching it! At the end of the day, you are only as old as you feel, and I’m determined to make all my clients, regardless of age, feel great.”
HEALTHFUL, FUN-FILLED PROGRAM
Known to provide personalized instruction to fit all levels, abilities, ages, and individual circumstances, Try Hard Fitness programs are structured to deliver a healthful fitness regimen that is physically and mentally beneficial – and fun.
While entertained by a musical playlist spanning the 1940s through 1960s, participants of the “Senior Fitness Hour” will be expertly and safely introduced to Rachel Norman’s brand of conditioning, which provides a means of lifting the spirit and getting in shape at any age.
Seniors are invited to experience a variety of beneficial fitness paths and tools, such as: A positive and inspiring environment; body-sculpting exercises; one-on-one professional support; low-intensity boxing; free-weight lifting; yoga, and more.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Rachel Norman’s Try Hard Fitness is located at 600 Midland Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10306.
The center may be contacted via email (tryhardfitnessnyc@gmail.com), or by phone/text (646-284-1353), and visited online at TryHardFitnessNYC.com.
