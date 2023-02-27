Infinity Massage Chair’s Flagship Hits the Spot, with Innovative Syner-D® Technology

Just-released — Infinity Luminary with New Syner-D technology

Syner-D® tandem back mechanisms mimic the hands of two professional massage therapists, in choreographed rhythm, from the neck to the glutes

The market has been wanting a chair that can offer the superior decompression stretch of the S-Track with the full-body experience of an L-Track massage, and we’ve hit a home run with Luminary” — Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched at the Las Vegas Market, the all-New Luminary™ with Syner-D® Technology incorporates not one, but two individual massage mechanisms choreographed to work synergistically together. It’s unique Flex-Track combines the coverage of an L-Track with the stretching capabilities of an S-Track massage chair. Together, they create a massage experience like no other.

Complementing its state-of-the-art massage technology, the Complete Calf™ Kneading + Oscillation, combines with the Triple Roller, Total Sole Reflexology, to gently soothes the lower body and provides the ultimate foot massage. The intuitive interface of the Luminary’s stylish touch screen tablet controller lets one easily navigate and operate one's chair. The new Infinity Control feature allows one to have complete custom control over one's massage experience.

“The overwhelming response and excitement for putting a new top-of-the-line Infinity massage chair into our dealer’s stores is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” said Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs.”

“The market has been waiting for a chair that can offer both the superior decompression stretch of the S-Track with the full-body experience of an L-Track massage, and we’ve hit a home run with Luminary.” said Milone. “Infinity has always led the market with the best massage chair quality and technology possible. The Luminary, with Syner-D, reinforces that position.”

Massage therapy is becoming a necessity, not just a luxury. The idea of a home wellness retreat is rapidly gaining popularity. The massage chair is the center of the home wellness retreat ready when you are. Never a need to travel to or make an appointment for, it’s a one-time investment that provides years of health and relaxation.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity Massage Chairs is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and handheld body massagers and is broadly viewed as the number one premium luxury massage chair seller in the United States.

Infinity Luminary Syner-D® Highlight Video