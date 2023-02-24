Herbs, Healing & the Bible, Pasta & Jesus Italian Cooking Class Invite All East Valley Women to Connect
Check out East Valley Christian Women's Ministry Connection's upcoming events for women in metro Phoenix. IGNITE, CONNECT, REVIVE, RESTORE & REDIRECT ALL WOMEN.GOLD CANYON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Valley Christian Women's Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) will be hosting a variety of educational, social, biblical and fun events for women in the upcoming months of March, April & May 2023. EVCWMC invites you to Save the Dates for Upcoming Happenings!
Concealed Carry Class
Although EVCWMC is NOT sponsoring this event, we wanted to make you aware of an upcoming Arizona Certified Concealed Weapons (CCW) class on Saturday, March 4, taught by a police officer. The class is open to yourself, family members and friends, or anyone interested in CCW training. https://www.ignitedwomen.org/concealed-carry-training-class.
Herbs, Healing & the Bible
Join Christian herbalist and Master aromatherapist on Saturday, April 22, from 10 am until noon as she shares her knowledge about the use of herbs to treat a variety of physical conditions, illnesses, and allergies through the holistic use of plants in conjunction with medical knowledge, all from a Biblical perspective. $20 per person plus transaction and processing (about $24 total). Limited seating
Pasta & Jesus Italian Cooking Class & Devotional
Grab your mom, sister, and gal pal to learn how to make homemade pasta & sauce at a member's home on Saturday, May 13 in Gilbert from 10:30 am-1:00 pm. Or give your mom a special Mother's Day treat by gifting her the class. The cost is $35 per person and includes the ticket transaction fee, cooking class, full lunch & a glass of wine. Limited seating.
Revelation Bible Study
Fellowship alongside women of all ages and stages of life and grow together in God's Word.
Join us on Mondays at 10 am at Sunland Village East auditorium, 2145 S. Farnsworth Dr. in Mesa. We will be studying the book of Revelation using a workbook by Steve Witmer (available on Amazon) for approximately 12 weeks until about May.
For information & registration: https://www.ignitedwomen.org/about-4-1
The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities, and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts, and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose and to impact the lives of others in our communities and country.
Jo Gambosi
East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection
