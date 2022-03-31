Chocolate & Jesus: Comedian, Actress, and Author Kerri Pomarolli Brings Laughter and Inspiration to Arizona Event
East Valley Christian Women's Ministry Connection hosts Hollywood actress, author, scriptwriter for the Hallmark Channel, and clean comedian Kerri Pomarolli.
There are only a few authors who can put Patrick Swayze, King David, and Clark Gable in the same paragraph. Kerri Pomarolli writes with warmth, candor, and of course her signature humor.”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry (EVCWMC) will host comedian Kerri Pomarolli at their event, “IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World”, on April 29, 2022, at 7:30 pm MST in Mesa, Arizona. Pomarolli is a national headlining stand-up comedian who has worked with Jay Leno, Jim Carey, and others. She has been featured on The Tonight Show 29 times, Comedy Central, ABC, CBS, FOX, and many more. She is also a screenwriter who sold her second film script to the Hallmark Channel.
— Arlene Pellicane, speaker and author of 31 Days to Becoming a Happy Mom
Although Kerri has appeared on many TV shows, Kerri is passionate about her Christian faith and has been featured on CNN News as “A Christian in Hollywood”, TBN, CBN, and others. She has toured with Family Life Today to sold-out crowds of over 10,000 as well as touring with well-known Christian authors and musical artists such as Michael W. Smith.
In addition to speaking and comedy engagements, Pomarolli is also an author. Her latest two books, Confessions of a Proverbs 32 Woman and She Rises Late and Her Kids Make Her Breakfast: Devotions for the Proverbs 32 Woman, hit the bestsellers list on Amazon. Kerri has also launched a podcast with her 13-year old daughter, Lucy: This Is Not A Good Idea. Kerri currently resides in Hollywood, California with her two daughters, Ruby and Lucy.
The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1600 Country Club Rd, Mesa.
Contact Jo Gambosi, President 480-442-7167 evcwministry@gmail.com
The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities, and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts, and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose.
