REUNITED: Former News Personalities Share Their Faith at Event Supporting Awareness About Human Trafficking, Abuse

REUNITED: Former News Personalities Come Together to Share Their Faith at event that increases awareness of human trafficking, domestic violence
Andrea Robinson & Kari Lake will be sharing their faith journey at IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World that will also inform about trafficking and abuse.MESA, ARIZONA, USA , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 30 the East Valley Christian Women's Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) will host former TV news personalities Andrea Robinson and Kari Lake at their event, IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World. Lake and Robinson will reunite to share their journey of faith and how God’s guidance and wisdom encourage each of us to be bold and to ignite His purposes for our life. Please note that this is a faith-centered event and not a political forum. Lake was asked to be a speaker at the event months before her announcement of running for public service.
The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1600 Country Club Rd, Mesa on April 29-30. In addition to Lake and Robinson, presenters include local author Chelsea Love who will be speaking on "Rise, Fall & Rise Again: Overcoming Adversity with Clarity & Faith." Comedian, Kerri Pomarolli, a clean comedian, will offer a night of fun and laughter on Friday evening, April 29 at 7:30 pm.
The IGNITED event will also provide the opportunity to raise awareness about human trafficking, domestic violence, and other social issues. During the luncheon on April 30, Hannah Burkle, CEO of Streetlight USA, will provide a presentation on Streetlight's mission to transition girls who are at risk of and victimized by sex trafficking. IGNITED's vendor Hall of Resources will feature nonprofit organizations Streetlight USA, Contol Alt Delete (domestic violence), Phoenix Rescue Mission, Purse Impressions helping women recovering from addiction, as well as others, and will offer opportunities to support these organizations.
Given the recent and sometimes ongoing turmoil experienced in our lives and in our world, we are inviting women to join us for a weekend of lighthearted and empowering speakers that will inspire, motivate and ignite your spirit!
Contact Jo Gambosi, President 480-442-7167 evcwministry@gmail.com
The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities, and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts, and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose and to impact the lives of others in our communities and country.
