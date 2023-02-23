U.S. 7th Fleet Hosts Japan, Republic of Korea Counterparts for Trilateral Discussions

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander U.S. 7th Fleet, hosted the meeting with ROK Navy Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, and Commander, JMSDF's Self Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira to strengthen information sharing in the maritime domain, promote security cooperation between countries in the region, and increase the effectiveness of tri-lateral operations.

"This meeting underscores the importance of working together between our three navy teams and our shared mutual interests in the maritime commons,"; said Thomas. "The U.S. Navy operates routinely with both the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy to preserve security and prosperity in this vital region. Our ongoing dialogue and combined operations at sea are a strong testament of our will to stand against those who would try to thwart our shared values against unwanted aggression."

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.