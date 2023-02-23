Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,632 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 7th Fleet Hosts Japan, Republic of Korea Counterparts for Trilateral Discussions

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander U.S. 7th Fleet, hosted the meeting with ROK Navy Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, and Commander, JMSDF's Self Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira to strengthen information sharing in the maritime domain, promote security cooperation between countries in the region, and increase the effectiveness of tri-lateral operations.

"This meeting underscores the importance of working together between our three navy teams and our shared mutual interests in the maritime commons,"; said Thomas. "The U.S. Navy operates routinely with both the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy to preserve security and prosperity in this vital region. Our ongoing dialogue and combined operations at sea are a strong testament of our will to stand against those who would try to thwart our shared values against unwanted aggression."

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

You just read:

U.S. 7th Fleet Hosts Japan, Republic of Korea Counterparts for Trilateral Discussions

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.