Simplain to unveil Simplain Vendor Portal 2.0 at the NGA show (Feb 26-28)
Simplain Software Solutions LLC (Simplain) announced that it will unveil the next version of its flagship product, Simplain Vendor Portal 2.0, at the NGA show.DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplain Software Solutions LLC (Simplain) announced that it will unveil the next version of its flagship product, Simplain Vendor Portal 2.0, at the NGA show in Las Vegas during Feb 26-28 at the Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas.
“Simplain will demonstrate its 2.0 version of Simplain Vendor Portal at its booth (#1930) at the NGA conference. Interested participants can reserve time for a customized demonstration by contacting info@simplain.com. The new version of Simplain Vendor Portal is packed with additional features that increase usability and productivity. The software framework has been upgraded to include several mass operations to help vendor users, master data and category management teams. We have added additional functions such as Request for Quote process, Merchandise Contracts and Total Cost management. The latest version of Simplain Vendor Portal also supports a richer set of APIs that enables us to connect with third party applications (such as GDSN providers, Address verification systems etc.) as well as various ERP platforms used by our customers, said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder & President at Simplain.
Founded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions LLC offers a cloud-based Simplain Vendor Portal platform. Simplain Vendor Portal is already being used by several leading grocery and discount retailers and wholesalers to streamline several vendor collaboration activities such as New Vendor Registration, Item Management, Cost Management, Deals & Promotions Management, Rebate billing, PO Management, and Invoice Management. In addition, there are specific functionalities to address DSD item authorization, Cost Zone management and Vendor Schedules. By deploying Simplain vendor portal, Simplain's customers benefit from improved data quality, increased productivity, better operational speed, and improved supplier relationships. The software provides API-based integration features, allowing it to be integrated with the backend ERP systems.
For more information about Simplain contact Simplain at https://www.simplain.com/contact.
For information about the Simplain Vendor Portal product, please visit our product page https://www.simplainvendorportal.com/
Follow Simplain on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/simplain
Simplain Press Inquiries: info@simplain.com
