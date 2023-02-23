Submit Release
FDLE arrests Sarasota man for possession of child sexual abuse material

February 23, 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Michael Peter Howard, 38, of Sarasota, yesterday and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count was upgraded to a second-degree felony (F.S. 775.0847(2)).

On February 1, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Howard’s residence and recovered a laptop computer and hard drive that contained the child sexual abuse material. Forensic examinations of Howard’s computer and storage device uncovered videos of numerous children involved in sex acts, some involving children of a very young age.

Howard was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and was ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm.

