Thursday, February 23

WA Senate passes bill prohibiting some employers from discriminating against cannabis users

Some employers in Washington state would no longer be allowed to discriminate against applicants for their cannabis use outside of work under a bill passed by the state Senate Wednesday. The bill was introduced by Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, and passed with a 28-21 vote. She told Senate lawmakers on the floor Wednesday she believes the legislation could address the “lingering effects of the unfortunate War on Drugs that we have had so much damage from.” “Perfectly legal cannabis use outside of the workplace can leave metabolites in your body fat and they can be picked up weeks after use in a drug test,” Keiser told legislators. “They have no relationship with your status of impairment or not. It’s not like alcohol, it’s an after-the-fact situation. It simply doesn’t make sense to base an employment decision on that kind of unreliable outcome and test.” Continue reading at The Olympian. (Xavier Mascarenas)

Lead or formaldehyde in your makeup? WA lawmakers want to eliminate them

Washington’s Legislature is considering banning the manufacture and sale of cosmetic products that contain formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing agents, certain amounts of lead, and some other chemicals. If the bill becomes law, those cosmetics would be gone from store shelves in Washington by 2026. The state ecology department said in the hearing that products marketed to Black people and immigrant communities tend to have higher levels of chemicals. In particular, hair-straightening products are associated with uterine and breast cancer. “This bill ensures safer cosmetics are available in Washington,” said Holly Davies, a toxicologist for the state health department. “It will also reduce toxic exposures on consumers, especially consumers living in communities that are already overburdened by pollution. The Department of Health is particularly concerned about reducing people’s exposures to lead as there’s no known safe level of lead.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Peter Kalonji)

WA could narrow reasons for traffic stops in new police reform effort

This year, state lawmakers could make it less likely you’ll get stopped by police for a problem with your car, in the wake of police killings that began with a traffic stop. House Bill 1513 would largely prevent police from stopping drivers for issues such as a broken taillight or expired tabs, and advocates say it would allow officers to focus on safety issues on the road and could reduce racial disparities in traffic stops. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, says the measure would develop trust with communities of color and there would be more clarity as to why they’re being stopped. “In turn that then improves community safety, again, because folks are more willing, are not afraid of the police and are more willing to work with them, then other crimes can be solved more easily,” Street said. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

