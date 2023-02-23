Additional Interstate Closures Planned for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – With heavy accumulating snow totals and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, additional Interstate closures are planned for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Vivian (exit 212) at 5 p.m. (CT). Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and seek hotel accommodations at Murdo or Pierre. Limited truck parking is available in Vivian.

This additional closure will effectively extend the I-90 closure to the west from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Vivian (exit 212).

Earlier today, in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT); SDDOT closed eastbound I-90 from Sioux Falls (exit 402/Veterans Parkway) to the Minnesota state line.

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) remains closed from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls (exit 84).

Secondary Highways: No Travel Advisories are in place on multiple secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, will make travel very dangerous this evening and into Thursday.

National Weather Service:

Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023. Moderate to heavy snowfall will occur for a period today and again overnight. North to northeasterly winds will gust between 35-45 mph. Blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected in many locations with difficult to impossible travel conditions. Steady to falling temperatures are expected Wednesday into Thursday, with sub-zero wind chills likely during the period of heaviest snow and strong winds. Dangers will increase for anyone who may become stranded outdoors.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

