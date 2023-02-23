Ballast Services Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 and Security 100 List for 2023
Customers tell us our flexibility and focus on their business is really what makes us unique”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Services Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List
Ballast Services Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ballast to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Ballast Services is a global technology services provider that helps companies modernize, optimize, stabilize, and secure their technology investments. Ballast’s core strengths include executive advisory services, professional services and secure managed services that decrease business risk and improve the reliability of their customers’ technology. Ballast helps companies through some of their toughest challenges through a tenacious approach to quality focused on iterative and positive improvements.
“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”
“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a member of the MSP 500 in the Security 100 category for 2023”, said Keith Archibald, CEO of Ballast Services. “Being a service only company, our team is purposely built to be an extension of our customers’ IT organization. We work diligently to make their technology more reliable, while helping customers solve the complexity of cybersecurity.”
Ballast Services clients immediately benefit from Ballast’s top-notch team of subject matter experts, advanced technology and mature processes. Ballast rapidly instills world class tools, operations process maturity, and a comprehensive security culture in IT organizations.
“Customers tell us our flexibility and focus on their business is really what makes us unique.” said Leslie Rudolph, COO at Ballast Services. “The recognition by CRN validates the amazing work the Ballast team members every day, and we are proud to be included on such an elite list.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About Ballast Services
Ballast Services is a leading security-focused technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of executive advisory, professional and managed services that improve the security, availability, and reliability of technology, while consistently optimizing customer IT financials. Ballast’s mission is to modernize, optimize, stabilize and secure customer technology environments. For more information about Ballast Services, or to contact us, please visit https://www.ballastservices.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
