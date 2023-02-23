Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 23, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Oliver Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stepstone Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Old Brook High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Fayette County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Educational Academy for Boys and Girls
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Toronto City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Par Excellence Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Northwest Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Poland Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Village of New Lebanon
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Miamisburg City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Community High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Putnam County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Foundation Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Alliance
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Trumbull
|Lordstown Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Orrville City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.