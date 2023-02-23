Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Oliver Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Cuyahoga Cleveland College Preparatory School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Stepstone Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Old Brook High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Fayette County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin North Woods Career Prep High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Educational Academy for Boys and Girls
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Toronto City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Licking Par Excellence Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Northwest Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Poland Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Village of New Lebanon
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Miamisburg City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville Community High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Putnam County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Foundation Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Jackson Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Alliance
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Trumbull Lordstown Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Orrville City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

