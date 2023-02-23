Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Oliver Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

FFR

Cuyahoga Cleveland College Preparatory School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Stepstone Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Old Brook High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Fayette County General Health District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Franklin North Woods Career Prep High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Educational Academy for Boys and Girls

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Cardinal Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Vocational School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Toronto City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Licking Par Excellence Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Northwest Ohio Classical Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Poland Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Village of New Lebanon

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Miamisburg City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville Community High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Putnam County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Foundation Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Jackson Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit City of Alliance

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Trumbull Lordstown Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Orrville City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.