Shop LC Unveils Orange Diamonds: The New Must-Have Jewelry Trend for 2023
Limited quantities of fire diamonds come to home shopping channel during 24-hour diamond saleAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is launching orange diamonds, a stone never-before-seen on the home shopping channel. The Texas-based seller is one of a handful of sellers offering this colored diamond.
Natural orange diamonds are one of the most sought-after stones and belong to the family of fancy-colored diamonds. Also known as fire or pumpkin diamonds, their color comes from nitrogen impurities. Prospectors found the first orange diamonds during the nineteenth century. Gemologist Edwin Streeter described them in his 1882 book, Great Diamonds of the World. In the book, Streeter referred to them as fire diamonds for a good reason. Well cut, the stones flicker and flare like solidified flames!
Due to their rarity, pure natural orange diamonds are hard to come by, with supply not able to meet the demand throughout the world. Highly sought after by investors and collectors, these rare gems fetch incredibly high prices. Shop LC offers HPHT-enhanced orange diamonds at an affordable price to cater to this growing demand. HPHT treatment involves no damage to stones and creates 'color centers' throughout the stone, permanently changing the diamond's color.
Most orange diamonds come from two locations: South Africa and Western Australia, and Shop LC sources from South Africa. In recent years, the interest in colored diamonds has increased exponentially, creating a growing demand for these gemstones. Uncertainty drives up demand, leading to a steady rise in price. Due to the limited availability of natural diamonds from mines, irradiated diamonds are affordable alternatives without compromising quality.
Shop LC has procured finished diamonds from trusted vendors with direct connections with miners. These vendors are skilled in diamond enhancement techniques, with specialized machines and skilled lapidaries. Shop LC is proud to offer this rare and beautiful gemstone, never seen on the home shopping channel.
Orange diamonds debut during the network's 24-hour diamond sale. In addition to fire diamonds, the retailer sells various jewelry, including traditional white and other fancy diamonds.
The sale begins Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Midnight Central Time.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
