Sonoma Creamery® Pizza Crisps to Debut at Natural Products Expo West 2023
Sonoma Creamery®, makers of Sonoma® Cheese Crisps, announce they will be debuting their latest innovation, Pizza Crisps, at the 2023 Natural Products Expo West.
This snack is portable, satiating with a high protein content, bursts with flavor, and is convenient.”SONOMA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery®, creators of Sonoma® Cheese Crisps and other popular snacks, announce they will be debuting their latest innovation, Pizza Crisps, this year at the 2023 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. Delicious, crunchy, and craveable, this bite-sized snack comes in three of your favorite pizza flavors: Pepperoni, Tomato Basil, and Veggie Supreme.
— John Crean, President and CEO of Sonoma Creamery
Rooted in authenticity with the use of natural ingredients, Sonoma Creamery continues their Pizza Crisp process through craft-baking 100% Mozzarella cheese and the appropriate seasonings per flavor into a crunchy, airy and satisfying little triangle. With 13g of protein per serving, this snack is fulfillingly hearty, protein rich, and adds a crunchiness that will allow consumers to snack guilt free.
“We really wanted to encapsulate true pizza flavors in our crisps,” said John Crean, CEO and President of Sonoma Creamery. “We were inspired to craft a snack based on what consumers treat themselves to and we think we captured that in these three flavors. This snack is portable, satiating with a high protein content, bursts with flavor, and is convenient.”
Sonoma Creamery’s heritage dates back to 1931 where cheese experts began crafting artisan cheeses in Sonoma, CA. In 2014, the brand began making uncompromisingly craft-baked snacks made with high quality ingredients that are both certified gluten-free and keto-friendly.
Sonoma’s innovative craft-baked Cheese Crisps flavors include Parmesan, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Bacon Cheddar, Savory Seed, and Everything Cheddar as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices and trays. Sonoma Creamery snack products can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Costco. Pizza Crisps can be found at Food Lion and a growing list of chains and independent grocery stores as well as at sonomacreamery.com.
Sonoma Creamery will be exhibiting its Pizza Crisps and Cheese Crisps March 9th-11th at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, Booth #5549.
Gabrielle Delagnes
Sonoma Creamery
+1 707-996-1000 ext. 28
GABRIELLE.DELAGNES@SONOMACREAMERY.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other