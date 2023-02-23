Yaan Xinkuang Reveals a Potentially Improved Strategy to Rare Earth Elements Extraction

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

Yaan-Xinkuang pursues cost-effective alternatives for extracting rare earth elements

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, announced today that external technical research has revealed a possible alternative process for extracting critical materials within the Lushan project. With more evidence of technological and economic viability, the new strategy is expected to result in lower project up-front capital and production costs.

A strategic partner dealing with computational fluid dynamics innovation, multi-scale testing, and other development practices has completed several metallurgical tests. As a result, carbonation has been identified as a potential alternative metallurgical process for the extraction of critical minerals such as niobium. Carbonation is a significantly clean, environmentally friendly, and feasible hydrometallurgical process that uses and recycles carbon dioxide to extract niobium and other elements from ore in a manner similar to acid extractions such as hydrochloric or sulphuric acid.

During the strategic partner's small-scale testing, it was discovered that a single pass of carbonation leaching could extract up to 25% niobium. Several passes of carbonation leaching could result in a higher overall niobium extraction.

"We appreciate our contributors' research and development work on an alternative method of extracting rare earth elements such as niobium. The study's findings highlight the potential of the overall process of extracting niobium without extracting titanium. Separating the elements during the extraction stage has the potential to reduce capital and other operating costs. We are grateful to work with an innovative partner who brings together the project's influential parts throughout the process”, stated Tian Yu, Employee Supervisor and Secretary of Discipline Inspection Department, Yaan Xinkuang.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.