Financial advisor Don Morris to offer free consultations to Ohio residents
Divorce financial professional to host private 30-minute consultationsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio financial advisor Don Morris is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Morris will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Ohio residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I’m excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and provide free divorce consultations to individuals who may be considering a divorce,” Don Morris said. “My goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce and to encourage clients to hire a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst to avoid the financial ramifications of a divorce.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Don Morris. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about how a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst can help them save money during the divorce process and avoid long-term financial pitfalls related to divorce agreements.
Don Morris is an independent financial advisor with more than 30 years of experience. Don advises families and the people they care about with one-on-one planning and guidance to help them achieve their retirement and financial goals, often when they are managing significant personal events such as divorce or loss of a family member. He believes that for his clients to feel comfortable and confident about their future, it is his responsibility to educate them every step of the way towards achieving their vision. Learn more about Don Morris and the Morris Financial Group at raymondjames.com/donaldmorris.
