The Neal Management Group CEO to Present Poster at The Emerald Conference
Dr. Lisa Pinkney will present her poster on the idea of State Regulation in Cannabis Testing in San Diego, Ca. on March 1-3, 2023
I am honored to have the opportunity to share the results of our review of the states’ cannabis testing requirements with hopes that it will inform future national regulations.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce Founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney has been accepted as a poster presenter to The Emerald Conference which will be held March 1-3, 2023 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California. Her presentation is titled, “Comparison of State Regulations: Quality Oversight of Cannabis Testing,” and will examine the laws and regulations associated with laboratory testing for 39 states, the District of Columbia, and three US territories with legalized medical cannabis programs. The brief and abstract are co-authored by Dr. Toni Miles who is a Pope Scholar at the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to share the results of our review of the states’ cannabis testing requirements with hopes that it will inform future national regulations,” Pinkney said.
Curated by the Emerald Conference’s Scientific Committee and produced by MJBizScience, The Emerald Conference is the original, longest running interdisciplinary cannabis science event. The Emerald Conference is the leading forum for networking and discussions on discovery science, as well as how science and data support best practices in cultivation, production, and quality assurance. The meeting will include 15+ industry leading speakers, 30+ technical poster presentations, 40+ exhibitors and sponsors, unparalleled networking events. Registration is open here: https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowMJC232/.
