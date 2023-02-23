CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum Taking Place at CWCBExpo New York

Institutional Capital Forum Taking Place at CWCBExpo NYC

Investment Forum for Institutional and Accredited Industry Investors Debuts at the Premier East Coast Cannabis Business Event, June 1-2

CannaVest East at CWCBExpo New York will provide an in-depth look into the maturing cannabis industry and explore a broad range of investment opportunities” — Scott Brody, CEO, CannaVest

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaVest is partnering with CWCBExpo to produce the inaugural CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum on June 1-2, 2023. The two-day CannaVest East program will feature in-depth, high-level content covering developments impacting the current investment environment. Taking place in Wall Street’s backyard, the 9th Annual CWCBExpo New York, June 1-3, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center is the premier cannabis business event on the East Coast, and the addition of CannaVest East furthers its mission of providing the latest information and resources to succeed in this dynamic industry.

“Never has such a massive opportunity existed in the United States to build a robust, regulated and socially-just cannabis industry while at the same time promoting advocacy, education, and community in newly legalized markets,” said Scott Brody, CEO, CannaVest. “Specifically designed with the needs of the institutional investor and sophisticated accredited investor in mind, CannaVest East at CWCBExpo will provide an in-depth look into the maturing cannabis industry and explore a broad range of investment opportunities.”

The CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum will provide perspective and guidance on the real questions that financial professionals should be asking when considering investing in the cannabis market. Learn from industry CEOs, investors, industry analysts, bankers, and regulatory experts as they discuss:

• Cannabis Market Trends & Consumer Insights in A Post-Pandemic World

• Investing In the Tri-State: Opportunities in NY, CT, and NJ

• The Easy Money is Over: Surviving and Thriving in a Mature, Highly Regulated Industry

• Restructuring and Rollups: The Large MSO Roundtable

• Lessons Learned, Challenges Faced & Value Creation: The Investment Fund Perspective

• Cannabis Real Estate Investment Opportunities in A Market Characterized by Rising Rates and Accelerating Defaults

• M&A, Retail Expansion & Industry Consolidation

• Debt vs. Equity Markets: New Pathways to Liquidity & Capital

International opportunities, the latest in banking and payments, equity analyst outlook and predictions, and family office cannabis investing will also be explored and discussed at CannaVest East.

“This Institutional Capital Forum complements the CWCBExpo conference and tradeshow and provides the New York financial community with the most comprehensive information and guidance on the cannabis industry as a viable investment opportunity,” said Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo.

Attendees of CannaVest East will receive a three-day expo-only pass to CWCBExpo. For more information on CannaVest East, June 1-2, and to fill out the qualified investor form visit: www.cwcbexpo.com/cannavest-east/

Early bird discounted rates (until March 15) and more information for CWCBExpo can be found at www.cwcbexpo.com. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting, contact cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

