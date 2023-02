Background Screening Industry Acquisition

M&A Deal #79 by Berg Consulting Group

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --As the leading Consultant to the Background Screening Industry both as an M&A intermediary and industry expert with 33 years of industry success, Berg Consulting Group is pleased to announce we acted as the intermediary for our client, a West Coast screening company (CRA) and the seller, MeSH Background Screening Services, a New Jersey-based CRA.Both the buyer and seller are very happy that the deal was transacted and both are currently working on a successful transition.This deal makes it Berg Consulting Group’s fourth deal announcement thus far in 2023 and our 79th since inception.We're getting pretty good at this :-)If you are interested in buying or selling a company in the thriving and growing Background Screening industry, please reach out to Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718 or Evan.Zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com.