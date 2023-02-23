Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - February 23, 2023
Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include a look at installation process of onshore wind farms. Quantum Tech HD has put together a step-by-step guide on how exactly these gigantic mysterious structures are transported, assembled, and installed.
The next video is courtesy of the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association who interview Mary Van Buren, president of the Canadian Construction Association for their Building Newfoundland & Labrador Podcast.
More content shares from members include:
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Here is how radon can affect your business
• Nesbitt Training – Mental health
• First Onsite - Water Damage in Commercial & High-rise Buildings
• Dentec Safety Specialists - The 3 Biggest Mistakes Made When Choosing Fall Protection Solutions
• Procore Technologies - Procore appoints Sarah Hodges as Chief Marketing Officer
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - AEM Offers Newly Released Portable Rock Crusher and Slipform Paver Manuals
• Diversified Communications - Geo Week 2023 grows by 50 per cent – Brings together Geospatial and Built Worlds
• Continental Automated Buildings Association - Erin Walker of TELUS is named to the CABA Board of Directors
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
