Grow with Google Presents at Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference
Community organizations will share best practices for delivering digital skills training to members of the justice-impacted community.
With the help of organizations across the country, we’re equipping formerly incarcerated and justice-impacted people with critical digital skills they can use to get a job or start a business.”ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow with Google and community organizations serving people who are justice-impacted presented at the 2023 Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference. Four Georgia-based nonprofit and faith based organizations shared success stories and best practices from their experience delivering digital skills training, co-created by Grow with Google, to the justice-impacted community.
“We’re thrilled to participate in the 2023 Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference to share more about our work to support justice-impacted communities," said Google Representative Tia McLaurin. "With the help of organizations across the country, we’re equipping formerly incarcerated and justice-impacted people with critical digital skills they can use to get a job or start a business.”
The conference forum featured the following participants and organizations:
● Angelia O’Neal, MENS Wear, Inc.
● Bridgette Simpson, Barred Business Foundation
● Detria Russell, Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative
● Dr. Nikki Hamilton, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
● Tia McLaurin, Google
Grow with Google, in partnership with a diverse network of 65 organizations with deep experience and local roots, is bringing digital skills to people who have been impacted by incarceration at all stages of their journey. Whether they are currently incarcerated and looking to gain skills that will help post-release, or if they’re a family member who needs to develop new skills to make up for lost income, or if they’ve recently been released and are seeking gainful employment. Over 600,000 people are released from prison each year in the United States. Many do not have needed digital skills to transition successfully.
Visit grow.google/justice-impacted to learn more about the Grow with Google’s initiative to support people who are justice-impacted. Review the 65 organizations selected partners here.
ABOUT Grow with Google:
Grow with Google started in 2017 to help Americans grow their skills, careers, and businesses. It provides training, tools, and expertise to help small business owners, veterans and military families, jobseekers and students, educators, startups, and developers. Since Grow with Google’s inception, it has helped more than nine million Americans develop new skills. Grow with Google has a network of more than 9,000 partner organizations like libraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce, and nonprofits to help people across the country.
