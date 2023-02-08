Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,735 in the last 365 days.

Walmart Powers Health is Wealth Weekend in Nashville, TN

#GoLiveBetter campaign continues Walmart’s commitment to healthy living and brings community health resources to local communities beginning with Nashville, TN.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Values Partnerships celebrates Walmart’s commitment to helping communities ‘live better’ by powering Health is Wealth Weekend; bringing resources to Nashville, TN and other communities nationwide. Health is Wealth Weekend and the #GoLiveBetter campaign continue Walmart’s community health work alongside initiatives from the Walmart and Walmart Foundation Center for Racial Equity and Walmart Health.

Health is Wealth Weekend

On February 10-11, 2023 Black professionals in medicine, fitness and mental health will convene in Nashville to share best practices for personal and community health; including the connection between health and wealth creation.

Hosted at Walmart Store 4435 in the Nashville area, day two of Health is Wealth Weekend will bring fun, informational, and impactful community health activities directly to the local community. Family friendly activities will include:

• Presentations and exhibits from local organizations.
• Art therapy mural and painting led by ArtzyBella
• Fitness presentation by Joyce Veronica
• Mental health conversation.
• Special guests, DJ, and games.

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace will share his story and experience throughout the weekend in Nashville. Other speakers include: Nashville Councilwoman Jennifer Gamble, O.N.E. the Duo, Rev. Omran Lee, Ron Johnson, and more.

Health is Wealth Weekend is part of Walmart’s year-round commitment to work with community partners to ensure all Americans have equitable access to living a healthy and happy life. This work builds on other health-focused work, including supporting the American Heart Association (AHA), Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund.

Learn more about Walmart’s commitment to culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion here.


WHO: Walmart, Bubba Wallace, community health leaders, general public
WHAT: Health is Wealth Weekend
WHEN: February 11, 2023 (10AM-4PM)
WHERE: Walmart Store 4435 (3458 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207)
WHY: The celebration of Black Health Heroes and Health is Wealth Weekend are part of Walmart’s year-round commitment to work with community partners to ensure all Americans have equitable access to living a healthy and happy life.

Contact brandon@valuespartnerships.com for more information, to attend, or cover the events.



###


ABOUT VALUES PARTNERSHIPS (@WeAreValues):
Values Partnerships is the country’s largest Black-owned social impact agency. We help foundations, nonprofits, companies and brands partner with communities, and we build audiences, solve problems, and expand the common good. Values Partnerships helps companies, organizations and brands tackle tough challenges related to race and culture, form trust-based partnerships with community leaders, and we launch campaigns that positively impact the world around us. Visit valuespartnerships.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Brandon Andrews
Values Partnerships
+1 202-735-3554
brandon@valuespartnerships.com

You just read:

Walmart Powers Health is Wealth Weekend in Nashville, TN

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.