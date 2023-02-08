Walmart Powers Health is Wealth Weekend in Nashville, TN
#GoLiveBetter campaign continues Walmart’s commitment to healthy living and brings community health resources to local communities beginning with Nashville, TN.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Values Partnerships celebrates Walmart’s commitment to helping communities ‘live better’ by powering Health is Wealth Weekend; bringing resources to Nashville, TN and other communities nationwide. Health is Wealth Weekend and the #GoLiveBetter campaign continue Walmart’s community health work alongside initiatives from the Walmart and Walmart Foundation Center for Racial Equity and Walmart Health.
Health is Wealth Weekend
On February 10-11, 2023 Black professionals in medicine, fitness and mental health will convene in Nashville to share best practices for personal and community health; including the connection between health and wealth creation.
Hosted at Walmart Store 4435 in the Nashville area, day two of Health is Wealth Weekend will bring fun, informational, and impactful community health activities directly to the local community. Family friendly activities will include:
• Presentations and exhibits from local organizations.
• Art therapy mural and painting led by ArtzyBella
• Fitness presentation by Joyce Veronica
• Mental health conversation.
• Special guests, DJ, and games.
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace will share his story and experience throughout the weekend in Nashville. Other speakers include: Nashville Councilwoman Jennifer Gamble, O.N.E. the Duo, Rev. Omran Lee, Ron Johnson, and more.
Health is Wealth Weekend is part of Walmart’s year-round commitment to work with community partners to ensure all Americans have equitable access to living a healthy and happy life. This work builds on other health-focused work, including supporting the American Heart Association (AHA), Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund.
Learn more about Walmart’s commitment to culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion here.
WHO: Walmart, Bubba Wallace, community health leaders, general public
WHAT: Health is Wealth Weekend
WHEN: February 11, 2023 (10AM-4PM)
WHERE: Walmart Store 4435 (3458 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207)
WHY: The celebration of Black Health Heroes and Health is Wealth Weekend are part of Walmart’s year-round commitment to work with community partners to ensure all Americans have equitable access to living a healthy and happy life.
Contact brandon@valuespartnerships.com for more information, to attend, or cover the events.
###
ABOUT VALUES PARTNERSHIPS (@WeAreValues):
Values Partnerships is the country’s largest Black-owned social impact agency. We help foundations, nonprofits, companies and brands partner with communities, and we build audiences, solve problems, and expand the common good. Values Partnerships helps companies, organizations and brands tackle tough challenges related to race and culture, form trust-based partnerships with community leaders, and we launch campaigns that positively impact the world around us. Visit valuespartnerships.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
