Joint Statement on The Anniversary of the “Atlanta Massacre” from African American and Asian American Faith Leaders
Leaders remember the “Atlanta Massacre” and call for an end to hate.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the anniversary of the “Atlanta Massacre” and the spark of the Stop AAPI Hate movement, a diverse group of African American, Asian American, and allied clergy and faith leaders stand in solidarity against hate and racial injustice.
"On the anniversary of the Atlanta massacre, we mourn the senseless killing of eight lives including six Asian women who were described as ‘temptation’ that needed to be eliminated as well as the 11,000 reported attacks on Asians since the beginning of the pandemic, said Hyepin Im, President & CEO, Faith and Community Empowerment. “Hate is hate no matter who inflicts the violence. I am honored to stand in solidarity today with fellow clergy leaders from the Black community to call out against all forms of hate and violence on our Asian American, Black, Latinx and Native American communities as well as white supremacy that pits our communities against one another. We are so much stronger when we stand together."
“We have not always loved each other. We actually have been hurtful to one another. That was a decision. Now we can make a new decision that we are going to go forward together.” - Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, CEO & Founder, Skinner Leadership Institute, Co-Chair, National African American Clergy Network
Statement from African American and Asian American Faith Leaders on the Anniversary of #StopAAPIHate
We write as clergy and faith leaders from diverse backgrounds - African American, Asian American, and supporters and allies of both communities - to mark the anniversary of the “Atlanta Massacre” and the Stop AAPI Hate movement. In these times where there is so much focus on what divides us, we join hands to say that hate in any form is unacceptable. We surround our AAPI brothers and sisters, along with all underrepresented people, with love and support in this difficult time.
In the First Epistle of John, the author notes, "If anyone says, 'I love God,' and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen." God is love, and hate is the opposite and absence of God. As Black clergy leaders, we condemn acts of hatred against the AAPI community, as recently as this week in Yonkers, New York. As Asian American faith leaders, we join with our African American brothers and sisters in solidarity to support racial equity, justice, and equality in these times when civil rights are under attack.
The future of advocacy in our communities is intersectional; we will walk further together. On this sacred anniversary we recommit to that togetherness, to solidarity, and to stand shoulder to shoulder as Black and Asian faith leaders in the fight against hate and pursuit of liberty and justice for all.
Sincerely,
Rev. Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner
Co-Convener, National African American Clergy Network
Rev. Hyepin Im
President & CEO, Faith and Community Empowerment
Dr. Walter Kim
President, National Association of Evangelicals
Dr. Mark E. Whitlock, Jr.
Pastor, Reid Temple AME Church
Rev. Kip Banks
Senior Pastor, East Washington Heights Baptist Church
Pastor Raymond Chang
President, Asian American Christian Collaborative
Campus Minister, Wheaton College
Dave Gibbons
Activist, Author and Founder of NEWSONG.COM
Dr. Russell Jeung
Professor of Asian American Studies
Jeffrey Kuan
President and Professor of Hebrew Bible, Claremont School of Theology
Rev. Dr. Kyunglim Shin Lee
Vice President for International Relations, Wesley Theological Seminary
Rev. Janna Louie
American Baptist minister, Coalition of AAPI Churches
Rev. Dr. Efrem Smith
Co-Pastor of Midtown Church and President of Influential Global Ministries
Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune
Chief Operating Officer, National Council of Churches
Margaret Yu
National Director, Epic Movement
