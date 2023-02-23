William D. Merklin, P.E. Appointed D&B Executive Vice President

Newly Appointed D&B Executive Vice President, William D. Merklin, P.E.

D&B Engineers and Architects has announced the promotion of William D. Merklin, P.E., of Babylon, New York to the position of Executive Vice President.

WOODBURY, NY, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Merklin, a recipient of a 2020 ‘Top Engineer Award’ and a ‘Top Business Leader of Nassau County Award,’ joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 1995 and has served as Senior Vice President since 2016. A licensed professional engineer, he brings over three decades of hands-on experience to the new position including master planning, design, construction oversight, and inspection of water supply and other municipal infrastructure projects. In addition, Mr. Merklin is a sought-after spokesperson in the areas of municipal water supply and civil engineering.

Mr. Merklin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering, both from Manhattan College. He stated, “I look forward to the challenges of helping to formulate the future course of D&B at a time of significant industry evolution. I will be overseeing D&B business concentrations in Water Supply and Civil Engineering from a new perspective as Executive Vice President, as well as assisting in the operation and oversight of our various support divisions.”

Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE, D&B President & CEO commented, “Mr. Merklin has organized and headed numerous multidisciplinary project teams, leading them through the planning, design and construction of municipal facilities and complex infrastructure improvements. He possesses a unique ability to effectively communicate with D&B personnel, municipal and private clients, vendors and stockholders, and this, combined with a proven track record of success and first-hand knowledge of procedures and protocols, makes him eminently qualified for his new position as Executive Vice President.”

Mr. Merklin remains active within the water supply and public works communities and is a longtime member of American Water Works Association (AWWA), Long Island Water Conference (LIWC) and American Public Works Association (APWA).

D&B has seven offices in the tristate area, including five in New York and one each in Somerset, New Jersey and Trevose, Pennsylvania. Mr. Merklin will continue to work from the firm’s Woodbury, New York headquarters.