Join the Ultimate Networking Experience at Levi’s Stadium During the IoT Tech Expo
IoT enthusiasts and senior professionals will gather at Levi’s Stadium for an exclusive networking event during the upcoming IoT Tech Expo North America.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The networking party will take place on the evening of the 17th of May, following the first day of the conference at the nearby Santa Clara Convention Center. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Levi’s 501 Club at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. Paying attendees will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking and create contacts with some of the industry’s biggest names from 6 pm to 10 pm following Day 1 of the conference.
The networking party will allow the visitors to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided. This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors.
“We wanted to create an exclusive and engaging environment where attendees can network and unwind after a day of exploring the expo. Levi’s 501 Club at the 49ers’ stadium provides the perfect backdrop for this unique event” said Olivia Reid, the Head of Operations at TechEx.
WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?
Over the course of two days at IoT Tech Expo North America you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the world’s biggest brands, all implementing the latest IoT solutions within their sectors.
In addition to the exhibition floor accessible for free to everyone, Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights about the Internet of Things. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:
IIoT, Digital Twins & Enterprise Transformation, IoT Security, IoT Connectivity & Connected Devices, Smart Infrastructures & Automation, Data & Analytics, Edge Platforms, and more!
Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including:
Edge Computing, AI & Big Data, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security & Cloud, and Blockchain.
TICKETS
Early bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of March! Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it will have been the lowest price point available.
Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass or Ultimate Pass below:
https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/
