FlaSEIA Now Accepting Nominations for the Florida Solar & Storage 20 Under 40

SARASOTA, FL, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA), the trade association representing the Florida solar and storage industry, today announced it is accepting nominations for the Florida Solar & Storage 20 Under 40.

This award program is designed to recognize 20 solar and storage industry professionals under the age of 40 who have made major contributions in Florida. Nominations are now open, and submissions are due March 22, 2023. Winners will be recognized at the Florida Solar & Storage Summit, taking place May 1-3, 2023 in Sarasota, Florida. Interested parties may visit the Florida Solar & Storage Summit’s page on FlaSEIA’s website flaseia.org to access the nomination form.

“The Florida solar and storage industry has been active for many years, and we have professionals with decades of experience and contribution to show for it,” said Wendy Parker, executive director of FlaSEIA. “The Florida Solar & Storage 20 Under 40 recognizes those rising stars who will carry that torch and ensure a healthy future for the Florida solar and storage industry.”

About FlaSEIA

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a nonprofit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.

About Florida Solar & Storage Summit

The Florida Solar & Storage Summit is Florida’s premier solar and storage conference and trade show. The Summit is an annual gathering of industry leaders working to make Florida a top market for solar and storage. The Summit addresses challenging topics, offers practical training and business advice, and provides crucial updates on the legislative and regulatory climate in the Florida solar and storage industry.