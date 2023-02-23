Dr. Cindy Trimm Inspires Women to Take Charge of their Journey to Success During Unstoppable Mentorship Weekend
Unstoppable Women’s Empowerment Mentorship Weekend provides tools for women to realize their full potential, personally and professionally
I see a future world filled with visionaries, dreamers and innovators who see themselves as agents of change who push humanity forward. Amongst them of course are women”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative thought leader and global influencer, stateswoman, and international achievement guru, Dr. Cindy Trimm, will host the inaugural Unstoppable Women’s Empowerment Mentorship Weekend: Making Great Happen on Friday, March 10, 2023 through Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton (181 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30303). Open to only 200 women, this exclusive event is designed to help women unlock new perspectives, shape ideas into impactful actions and take charge of navigating their journey to success. Specifically, Dr. Trimm and other Unstoppable Weekend speakers will personally mentor attendees, providing them with the necessary tools to help extend their reach, increase their influence and elevate their decision-making and life skills.
— Dr. CIndy Trimm
“For years women have struggled against the ‘glass ceiling’ – the invisible barrier that has kept them from promotions, leadership positions and their ultimate aspirations. Yet, despite this imaginary, but very real obstacle, the number of women in leadership roles is increasing,” said Dr. Trimm. “This is very exciting time in history, and my goal is to continue this trend by helping women maximize their leadership and entrepreneurial potential by giving them the tools to rid themselves of self-imposed limitations, to show up unapologetically strong and own the spaces that they are in. The new normal has leveled the playing field for everyone. We have an amazing opportunity to craft the way forward and, in the process, leave a legacy for those that follow us. We are the shoulders upon which the next generation of girls and women will stand.”
As a former senator whose governmental portfolio included health, social services, housing and education, business and life strategist, and current spiritual advisor to Les Brown, Dr. Trimm is an expert in mentoring, empowering and inspiring women of all walks of life. She is also a trained psychotherapist and owner of a conglomerate of business, and one who is helping the next generation of women in leadership and women decision-makers to divest themselves of the imposter syndrome by involving them in self-mastery, strategic thinking and success creating processes. Joining her for the Unstoppable Weekend are some of today’s most influential thought leaders, including:
Mikki Taylor – Editor-at-large of Essence Magazine, author, speaker, and executive producer
Alaysia Black Hackett – Presidential appointee, diversity and equity specialist
Benaisha Poole Watson – Air Force veteran, real estate mogul and mortgage bank owner
Dr. Sam Orum – Owner, 1Voice Radio
Brenda Strickland – Founder and real estate broker, Brenda Lee Strickland Realty, Inc.
Powered by event sponsors, St. John Knits and Trimm Institute for Global Leadership, attendees will experience two days of immersive learning filled with interactive workshops and master classes that will cover female leadership strategies, cutting-edge industry trends and tactics to build their professional networks and channel access to new opportunities.
“When doors are not opened for you, or you are not invited around the table, build a door and a table for yourself and open that door and invite others around that table,” continued Dr. Trimm. Elaborating on her vision in a compelling soundbite, she quips, “I see a future world filled with visionaries, dreamers and innovators who see themselves as agents of change who push humanity forward. I see individuals functioning at full capacity and capability, utilizing their genius, intelligence, gifts, skills, and resources to make the world a better place. Amongst them of course are women.”
To register and purchase tickets for the Unstoppable Women’s Empowerment Mentorship Weekend, visit https://www.unstoppablementorship.com/.
