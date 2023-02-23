Aircraft Engines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aircraft engines market. As per TBRC’s aircraft engines market forecast, the global aircraft engines market size is expected to grow to $46.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth in the aircraft engines market is due to the growing air passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft engines market share. Major players in the aircraft engines market include General Electric Company, Rolls Royce, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation.

Trending Aircraft Engines Market Trend

The integration of 3D printed parts into aircraft engines is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft engine market. Companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology in aircraft engines as well as 3D printing-based production for aviation to reduce fuel usage and material costs.

Aircraft Engines Market Segments

• By Type: Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine

• By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid

• By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• By Application: General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation, Others

• By Geography: The global aircraft engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aircraft engine is a component of a propulsion system that generates mechanical power to run the aircraft. The aircraft engine is propelled by jet fuel, aviation gasoline (Avgas), jet B, and biokerosene.

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights and aircraft engines global market analysis on aircraft engines global market size, drivers and aircraft engines global market trends, aircraft engines global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and aircraft engines global market growth across geographies.

