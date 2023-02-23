Quixy makes it to the Finals of the HYSEA 10X Product Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, India, February 10, 2023– Quixy, the advanced No-Code Application Development platform which has been rated as the #1 Drag-and-Drop No-code App Builder for the 6th time in a row, made it as a finalist in the Established Product category award in HYSEA 10X Product Awards & Expo.
The most renowned business gathering in Telangana, HYSEA Innovation Summit, highlights the state’s thriving startup ecosystem and innovative culture. Through product awards, HYSEA identifies and honours innovative goods and companies in several categories. The evaluation process includes three rounds of examination, including the first round’s assessment by KPMG and two jury rounds consisting of a distinguished group of business professionals.
The event brings start-ups, established product and service providers, and the investor community to highlight Hyderabad’s emergence as a major innovation and entrepreneurship centre. These prizes recognise and honour the accomplishments of organisations engaged in product development, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao were one of the guests at the event, along with esteemed industry leaders like Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C dept and Arvind Kumar DG, STPI.
“It’s a matter of great pride and honor for us to have reached the finals of the HYSEA Established Product of the Year Award. Quixy has always been committed to going above and beyond for its customers and being acknowledged by a respected organization like HYSEA only adds to our motivation and sense of accomplishment.,” said Vivek Goel, VP of Marketing Quixy.
Last year, Quixy was awarded the Startup of the Year by HYSEA. Given the steep growth Quixy has seen in a span of a year and the growing market of no-code and low-code, Quixy was able to make it to the final stage of winning the “Established Product Award“.
Quixy has recently won the “Digital Transformation Platform of the Year” award for e-Governance at the 8th edition of the GovConnect Digital Transformation Conclave held on 9th December 2022 in Guwahati.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About HYSEA
A non-profit organisation, HYSEA unites the various Telangana IT and ITeS organisations under one roof to network, share knowledge, and collaborate closely with the state’s government and other industry stakeholders for business expansion, societal advancement, and economic prosperity. Additionally, HYSEA promotes, honours, and stimulates creativity among member companies, technology-based grassroots innovation, innovation initiatives with an academic focus, etc.
