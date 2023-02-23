Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,646 in the last 365 days.

LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION TO HOST ITS FIRST ANNUAL TEXAS INDIE FILMMAKER AWARDS SHOW IN ARLINGTON, TX

texas indie filmmaker awards show

Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards

An independent artist awards ceremony recognizing the unique talent in Texas.

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a night of glitz and glamour! This will be a two-day weekend event hosted at two locations, Friday Night Indie Mixer, March 24th, is held at an undisclosed location for ticket holders only and the main event will be held Saturday, March 25th at the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel, in Arlington, Texas. This star-studded event will honor the hard work and creativity of Texas-based filmmakers, actors, production crew, screenwriters, and producers.

The awards will recognize the best of the best, acknowledging the innovative and creative minds that are pushing the boundaries of film. This is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the amazing work of independent filmmakers and recognize their achievements. LIFT is dedicated to supporting and promoting the work of independent filmmakers and the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2023 is just the beginning of a new era of collaboration and opportunity.

The judging panel is made up of some of the industry’s most respected names: Miquel Nunez Jr. (Celebrity Actor & Producer), Dempsey Gibson (Producer/Actor), Gina Grant (Women That Soar Producer), Reginald "Bruh Man" Ballard (Celebrity Actor) , David Mann Jr. (Stellar Award Winning Producer), Kadie Lynn (America Got Talent), and Sam Doumit (Producer/Actress).

Some of the industry's most cherished stars will present awards, including Sonia Azad (TV Personality), Yarbrough and Peoples (Celebrity R&B Artists), David Mann Jr. (Stella Award Winner), Normita Joven (Icon Studios), Sammi G ( Radio Personality and CEO of Fishbowl Radio Network) and more.

We invite all independent filmmakers and industry professionals to join us in celebrating the incredible talent in the film industry and recognizing the achievements of independent artists. Don’t miss this red-carpet event and the chance to honor the best of Texas’s independent film scene! For more information on the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2023, please visit our website at www.ladiesinfilm.com. We look forward to seeing you there!

For media interviews and or media credentials email us at press@ladiesinfilm.com.

300 E. South St., Unit 495
Arlington, TX 76006

www.ladiesinfilm.com
(817)406-LIFT (5438)

Jeanette Greenwood
Ladies in Film & Television
+1 817-406-5438
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

2023 Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards Finalists

You just read:

LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION TO HOST ITS FIRST ANNUAL TEXAS INDIE FILMMAKER AWARDS SHOW IN ARLINGTON, TX

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.