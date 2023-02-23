LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION TO HOST ITS FIRST ANNUAL TEXAS INDIE FILMMAKER AWARDS SHOW IN ARLINGTON, TX
An independent artist awards ceremony recognizing the unique talent in Texas.ARLINGTON, TX, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a night of glitz and glamour! This will be a two-day weekend event hosted at two locations, Friday Night Indie Mixer, March 24th, is held at an undisclosed location for ticket holders only and the main event will be held Saturday, March 25th at the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel, in Arlington, Texas. This star-studded event will honor the hard work and creativity of Texas-based filmmakers, actors, production crew, screenwriters, and producers.
The awards will recognize the best of the best, acknowledging the innovative and creative minds that are pushing the boundaries of film. This is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the amazing work of independent filmmakers and recognize their achievements. LIFT is dedicated to supporting and promoting the work of independent filmmakers and the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2023 is just the beginning of a new era of collaboration and opportunity.
The judging panel is made up of some of the industry’s most respected names: Miquel Nunez Jr. (Celebrity Actor & Producer), Dempsey Gibson (Producer/Actor), Gina Grant (Women That Soar Producer), Reginald "Bruh Man" Ballard (Celebrity Actor) , David Mann Jr. (Stellar Award Winning Producer), Kadie Lynn (America Got Talent), and Sam Doumit (Producer/Actress).
Some of the industry's most cherished stars will present awards, including Sonia Azad (TV Personality), Yarbrough and Peoples (Celebrity R&B Artists), David Mann Jr. (Stella Award Winner), Normita Joven (Icon Studios), Sammi G ( Radio Personality and CEO of Fishbowl Radio Network) and more.
We invite all independent filmmakers and industry professionals to join us in celebrating the incredible talent in the film industry and recognizing the achievements of independent artists. Don’t miss this red-carpet event and the chance to honor the best of Texas’s independent film scene! For more information on the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2023, please visit our website at www.ladiesinfilm.com. We look forward to seeing you there!
For media interviews and or media credentials email us at press@ladiesinfilm.com.
300 E. South St., Unit 495
Arlington, TX 76006
www.ladiesinfilm.com
(817)406-LIFT (5438)
Jeanette Greenwood
Ladies in Film & Television
+1 817-406-5438
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
2023 Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards Finalists