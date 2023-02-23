Vizion Now Connects Directly to 60+ Ports & Terminals Worldwide
With Port & Terminal Connections, users can avoid demurrage fees, enhance coordination with drayage providers, and optimize the transition from ocean to land.
We’re thrilled to add these Port & Terminal Connections to our product lineup, because it allows us to improve the quality of data we deliver to users.”UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Vizion announced the addition of Port & Terminal Connections to its container visibility product. With data obtained directly from 60+ major ports and terminals in the United States and 18 other countries, Vizion’s users will now have a more complete view into where their containers are located at any given moment, as well as the visibility needed to streamline the pickup and return of containers from ocean terminals.
— Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson
Specifically, Vizion’s new Port & Terminal Connections allow users to configure alerts and notifications that can help them avoid demurrage fees and better coordinate with drayage providers. The Last Free Date (or Free Time to Expire) event alerts shippers to when demurrage fees will start. The Available for Pickup event tells shippers the date when and the terminal where their containers can be collected.
These two new events work in tandem with other events already available through Vizion, including when containers are discharged from vessels, when they are gated out of ports, and when they are returned empty. Collectively, Vizion’s container tracking events empower shippers and logistics service providers to audit their detention and demurrage fees — and to verify that they are accurate.
Vizion’s new Port & Terminal Connections are available for containers arriving at 60-plus terminals globally, including terminals at the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Mobile, New York/New Jersey, Norfolk, Oakland, Seattle and Tacoma, as well as terminals throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.
These Port & Terminal Connections are the result of months of complex development work, and Vizion will continue dedicating resources to add Port & Terminal Connections for additional destinations in the United States and other parts of the world in the coming weeks.
“Providing data of the highest quality has always been our primary focus,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. “We’re thrilled to add these Port & Terminal Connections to our product lineup, because it allows us to improve the quality of data we deliver to users. Cargo owners, freight forwarders and others now have an even more complete and reliable view into where their containers are located and what needs to be done to move them efficiently to the next stop on the journey.”
Traditionally, cargo owners have made phone calls, sent emails and visited port and terminal websites to get updates on what’s happening with their containers after discharge. But these manual terminal-related tracking processes are time-consuming, prone to error and impossible to scale as a business grows. The cost of these manual activities can balloon to 10 times the cost of utilizing a data stream.
Vizion automatically pushes events from Port & Terminal Connections plus other sources to your ERP, TMS or other software systems. With access to these events, you can reduce demurrage fees while increasing your visibility into terminal activity. The result is that you can more proactively and strategically plan the movement of containers once they discharge at ports and terminals, streamlining your supply chain operations while reducing costs.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at vizionapi.com.
