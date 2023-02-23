Mayor Al Johnson Working Hard to Improve Infrastructure
EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Pete Beach is a fantastic place to call home. As Mayor of St. Pete Beach, Al Johnson has worked hard to improve the infrastructure on the island without increasing the tax rate.
During his time as your Mayor, St. Pete Beach completed major infrastructure projects, including:
• Significant reconstruction of Pass-a-Grille Way
• Necessary reconstruction of Blind Pass Rd.
• Complete upgrade of the sanitary sewer system
• Installed a rebuilt stormwater drainage system in Boca Ciega Isle
• Installed improved stormwater systems to address tidal flooding in Don CeSar Place
• Rebuilt the historic St. Pete Beach Library
• Installed handicapped beach access mats
• Improved ADA compliance throughout the city.
Great strides have been made, but the work isn’t complete. With your support, Al is committed to the following:
• Implementing roadway improvements on Boca Ciega Drive and Gulf Winds Drive.
• Reconstructing and renovating Fire Station 22
• Rehabilitating city seawalls
• Implementing capacity improvements of wastewater pump station 1
• Increasing roadway resurfacing efforts
You can count on Al to continue improving our infrastructure and keeping St. Pete Beach the beautiful, safe, and active beachfront community that we know and love.
Alan Johnson was elected Mayor of the City of St. Pete Beach in 2017.
Focused on protecting our quality of life and ensuring residents have a voice they can trust, Mayor Johnson has a resident-driven vision for St. Pete Beach. Mayor Johnson is committed to continuing to improve infrastructure, fix traffic, manage redevelopment, support our first responders, and protect our residents and businesses. Since his election, Mayor Johnson has focused on infrastructure, communications, operations, and financial improvements for the city.
Before being elected Mayor, Alan Johnson served on the SPB Finance & Budget Review Committee, SPB Recreational Advisory Board, and with a variety of additional community clubs and organizations.
Mayor Johnson currently serves as the President of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, on the Forward Pinellas Board of Directors, and on the Mayor's Council of Pinellas County.
Raised in central Massachusetts, Mayor Johnson learned at an early age the value of hard work, service, and education. As a young man, Mayor Johnson served our nation for six years in the Army Reserves. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute and completed a 35-year career with General Electric.
Mayor Johnson has served in numerous leadership positions to address a range of issues in the community. Mayor Johnson knows the community well. He has lived in the Tampa Bay area since 1979 and in the City of St. Pete Beach since 1998.
Jonathan Cooper
During his time as your Mayor, St. Pete Beach completed major infrastructure projects, including:
• Significant reconstruction of Pass-a-Grille Way
• Necessary reconstruction of Blind Pass Rd.
• Complete upgrade of the sanitary sewer system
• Installed a rebuilt stormwater drainage system in Boca Ciega Isle
• Installed improved stormwater systems to address tidal flooding in Don CeSar Place
• Rebuilt the historic St. Pete Beach Library
• Installed handicapped beach access mats
• Improved ADA compliance throughout the city.
Great strides have been made, but the work isn’t complete. With your support, Al is committed to the following:
• Implementing roadway improvements on Boca Ciega Drive and Gulf Winds Drive.
• Reconstructing and renovating Fire Station 22
• Rehabilitating city seawalls
• Implementing capacity improvements of wastewater pump station 1
• Increasing roadway resurfacing efforts
You can count on Al to continue improving our infrastructure and keeping St. Pete Beach the beautiful, safe, and active beachfront community that we know and love.
Alan Johnson was elected Mayor of the City of St. Pete Beach in 2017.
Focused on protecting our quality of life and ensuring residents have a voice they can trust, Mayor Johnson has a resident-driven vision for St. Pete Beach. Mayor Johnson is committed to continuing to improve infrastructure, fix traffic, manage redevelopment, support our first responders, and protect our residents and businesses. Since his election, Mayor Johnson has focused on infrastructure, communications, operations, and financial improvements for the city.
Before being elected Mayor, Alan Johnson served on the SPB Finance & Budget Review Committee, SPB Recreational Advisory Board, and with a variety of additional community clubs and organizations.
Mayor Johnson currently serves as the President of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, on the Forward Pinellas Board of Directors, and on the Mayor's Council of Pinellas County.
Raised in central Massachusetts, Mayor Johnson learned at an early age the value of hard work, service, and education. As a young man, Mayor Johnson served our nation for six years in the Army Reserves. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute and completed a 35-year career with General Electric.
Mayor Johnson has served in numerous leadership positions to address a range of issues in the community. Mayor Johnson knows the community well. He has lived in the Tampa Bay area since 1979 and in the City of St. Pete Beach since 1998.
Jonathan Cooper
Mayor Al Johnson Campaign
email us here