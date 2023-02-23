Inovis Energy Powers Up Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob’s Stores Headquarters with New EV Charging Stations
Inovis Energy completes EV charging station installation at Bob's Stores and EMS HQ, featuring publicly accessible ChargePoint DC Fast and Level 2 chargers.
These new EV charging stations are just one example of the many steps we are taking to make a difference, and we are grateful to have had Inovis Energy as our partner in this effort.”MERIDEN, CT, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inovis Energy is proud to announce the successful completion of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station installation for Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob’s Stores’ Headquarters in Meriden, CT. This effort is part of Bob’s Stores/EMS’s larger commitment to sustainability, which includes investing in green energy, reducing emissions, and energy efficiency projects. The EV charging stations will be available to employees, guests, and the general public, providing a convenient and sustainable solution for EV drivers.
— Kevin Campbell, Executive Vice President of Operations
The project, which was designed and installed by Inovis Energy, consists of two publicly accessible ChargePoint DC Fast Chargers and two dual-port level 2 ChargePoint CT4000 chargers. EMS/Bob’s Stores is the first major retailer in the area to offer both Level 2 and DC Fast EV charging stations to their employees, making it easier for staff and guests to charge their electric vehicles while they work.
Inovis Energy was able to qualify the project for Eversource Connecticut EV charging incentives. The rebates helped pay for a significant portion of the total installation cost. The lower out-of-pocket cost allows Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob’s Stores to invest in other sustainability projects. This collaboration between Inovis Energy, EMS/Bob’s and Eversource demonstrates a commitment to creating a more sustainable future and encourages the wider adoption of EVs.
"We are thrilled to have been a part of this important project with Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob’s Stores," said Greg Horne, Solutions Consultant of Inovis Energy. "The installation of these charging stations is a critical step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, and we are proud to have played a role in making it happen."
"At Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob’s Stores, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainability in all of our operations," said Kevin Campbell, Executive Vice President of Operations. "These new EV charging stations are just one example of the many steps we are taking to make a difference, and we are grateful to have had Inovis Energy as our partner in this effort."
The installation is one of many sustainability projects that EMS/Bob’s Stores has planned as part of their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and promoting environmental sustainability. To install EV charging stations at your workplace, contact Inovis Energy today for a no-cost site assessment.
About EMS: Eastern Mountain Sports was established in 1967 and has over 20 locations in seven northeastern states, including stores in nearby Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire. EMS also has adventure schools with outdoor guiding and instruction in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Connecticut. For more information, visit ems.com and emsoutdoors.com.
About Bob’s Stores: Bob's Stores is a group of retail stores in the northeastern United States offering a wide selection of footwear, workwear, teamwear, and everyday family apparel from brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Levi’s and Lee to Timberland, Vans, Champion and Adidas. Learn more about Bob's and shop online at bobstores.com.
About Inovis Energy: Inovis Energy is a leading provider of energy solutions for the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Inovis Energy is dedicated to helping customers save energy, reduce costs, and reduce their carbon footprint. For more information about Inovis Energy and their sustainable energy solutions, please visit inovisenergy.com.
Mark McClelland
Inovis Energy, Inc.
+ 16177713942
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter