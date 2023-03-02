Preserving India's Artistic Heritage: RtistiQ to Auction Rare Chromolithographs by Raja Ravi Varma and Other Masters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based art platform, RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com) is set to revolutionize the art market yet again by offering a rare collection of chromolithographs by the legendary Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma and four other renowned artists through an exclusive auction on their website. This is the third collaboration between RtistiQ and Bengaluru-based gallery g bringing masterpieces of India's celebrated painters to art collectors worldwide. The first two auctions, held in February and July last year, were well-received by the art community, with both events attracting a significant number of bids.
From March 16-19, collectors will have a chance to acquire original chromolithographs by legendary Indian artists including Raja Ravi Varma, M.V. Dhurandhar, Bamapada Banerjee, CG Ramanujam, and N. Gopal Rao. These artists were trailblazing painter-printmakers and their works depict iconic colorful depictions of divinities and mythological figures which continue to remain etched in the popular collective memory for generations. The chromolithographs, created through traditional printing methods on stone and paper, bear the marks of their time and production, making them truly unique and valuable.
The Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports education, healthcare, rural development, and other social causes in India, is the authenticator of the highly esteemed collection of chromolithographs. The foundation is dedicated to promoting and preserving art and culture in India.
gallery g, a Bengaluru-based art gallery established in 2003, is the owner and seller of these antique pieces, which are currently on display as part of a 4-month celebration of their 20th anniversary in the exhibition “Revelation & Reverences: Glimpses of India’s Art Legacy”. The gallery is renowned for promoting established and emerging Indian artists, including painters, sculptors, photographers, and mixed media artists, and has organized numerous exhibitions and events, both locally and internationally.
"We are excited to be collaborating with gallery g to present these masterpieces. This is an opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after chromolithographs of India's most iconic painters that present historic significance. For us, this is a newer space to bring collector-owned artworks, with full authentication and multi-party digital signatures being sold through our platform.”
"Celebrating the rich legacy of Indian art, this auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors," said Gitanjali Maini, Founder and Director of gallery g. "We are excited to collaborate with RtistiQ to bring these iconic works to a global audience through this unique medium. This innovative approach not only showcases the legacy of our great painters but also preserves their works for future generations. We look forward to seeing the auction unfold and the response from the art community”.
The auction is expected to attract a global audience of art collectors and investors, with the Lots expected to fetch high prices. RtistiQ has ensured that the auction process is transparent, with all transactions recorded on the blockchain, offering a secure and tamper-proof way of conducting the auction.
The winning bidders will receive both digital and physical certificates. With the rise of Web3, these NFT certificates will allow buyers to display the works both in physical and digital mediums with authenticity and transparency, ensuring that their ownership and provenance can be traced back to the original sale. This certification adds an extra layer of security and trust to the auction process, providing buyers with the confidence they need to invest in these coveted works of art. As the art world takes baby steps into the realm of Web3, this auction represents an exciting opportunity to acquire historic works of art and take part in the cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the industry.
With the growing interest in antique art and the rarity and historical significance of the works on offer, this is an opportunity many won't want to miss. Potential buyers can register to bid in advance and preview the lots online at https://art.rtistiq.com/en/nftdrop/lithograph-art-auction .
About RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com)
RtistiQ is a distinct physical and digital art marketplace that brings together artists and collectors from 40+ countries. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT), near-field communication (NFC), and Augmented Reality to build trust, transparency & honesty within the art industry.
About gallery g (https://galleryg.com)
With an extensive collection of diverse artworks from Modern and Contemporary Indian artists, from up-and-coming creators to pioneers like Raja Ravi Varma, MF Hussain, SH Raza, FN Souza, and many others, gallery g is committed to making high-quality at an accessible and affordable lifestyle choice for everyone.
