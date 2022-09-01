Phygital NFT Auction with Indian Folk Art, Featuring Padma Shri Abdul Gafur Khatri & 12 Iconic Artists
SINGAPORE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - 15 exceptionally rare masterpieces by 13 extraordinary artists who have kept traditional art forms alive.
- These will be in the form of ‘Phygitals’ - real-world works for physical ownership along with their digital counterparts as NFTs.
- Auction slated to take place from 15-18 September 2022, exclusively on RtistiQ.
For the first time, Singapore-based innovative curated online art platform RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com) presents collectors the chance to preserve the vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage by investing in Indian folk art by some of the most celebrated artists. The auction includes 15 sought-after lots as Phygital non-fungible tokens (NFTs). To be broadcasted exclusively on RtistiQ from 15-18 September 2022, this testament to traditional art is a unique opportunity for art collectors and NFT enthusiasts to add these memorabilia to their collections.
Drawing from centuries-old traditions, the 13 masters of folk art whose works are being featured are the last practitioners of these elusive art forms. The sale comprises of 15 lots by internationally renowned folk artists including National Award winner and Padma Shri (India’s fourth-highest civilian award) Abdul Gafur Khatri, other National awardees artists Kalyan Joshi, PK Sadanandan, D. Vaikuntam, Sanjay Chitara; iconic names like Dinesh Soni, Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, Rajesh Vangad, Mahalaxmi; along with prolific artists such as Saroj Singh Shyam, Amrita Das and Keshab Pradhan.
Titled ‘Living Traditions of India’, this auction is a peek into the scintillatingly colourful world of Rogan, Phad, Cheriyal, Gond, Warli, Bhil, Madhubani, Mata ni Pachedi, Pattachitra, Pichwai and Kerala Mural-style paintings. First-time buyers and established collectors worldwide are expected to huddle to lay their hands on these exclusive hybrid format assets, only available for sale through the 4 day Auction gala.
Preserving an artistic practice now on the verge of extinction, the artworks included in this auction are emblematic of traditional art forms that have stood the test of time and continue to remain true to their origins. Their unique, admirable, and inimitable status in the crypto ecosystem is expected to evolve into a signifier of pride for their holders. By staging this sale, RtistiQ is bridging Indian traditional art and the global market, providing access to exceptional blockchain authenticated physical folk works and giving them a place in the modern Web 3.0 movement.
Details of the 15 Lots of the auction are available on https://art.rtistiq.com/en/auction/nft-folk-art/lots and the virtual exhibition can be accessed here https://art.rtistiq.com/en/auction/nft-folk-art/virtualroom
About RtistiQ
RtistiQ is a distinct physical and digital art marketplace that brings together artists and collectors from 40+ countries. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT), near field communication (NFC), and Augmented Reality to build trust, transparency & honesty within the art industry.
Vinita Angelo
RtistiQ Pte Ltd
pr@rtistiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other