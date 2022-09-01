Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,648 in the last 365 days.

Phygital NFT Auction with Indian Folk Art, Featuring Padma Shri Abdul Gafur Khatri & 12 Iconic Artists

An extraordinarily rare collection of artworks from across the length and breadth of India, from artistic traditions that have survived over centuries.

First-ever Digital Age Auction Preserving Indian Folk Art as Phygital NFTs, Featuring Padma Shri Abdul Gafur Khatri, National Awardee Kalyan Joshi and other Iconic artists.

SINGAPORE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - 15 exceptionally rare masterpieces by 13 extraordinary artists who have kept traditional art forms alive.
- These will be in the form of ‘Phygitals’ - real-world works for physical ownership along with their digital counterparts as NFTs.
- Auction slated to take place from 15-18 September 2022, exclusively on RtistiQ.

For the first time, Singapore-based innovative curated online art platform RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com) presents collectors the chance to preserve the vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage by investing in Indian folk art by some of the most celebrated artists. The auction includes 15 sought-after lots as Phygital non-fungible tokens (NFTs). To be broadcasted exclusively on RtistiQ from 15-18 September 2022, this testament to traditional art is a unique opportunity for art collectors and NFT enthusiasts to add these memorabilia to their collections.

Drawing from centuries-old traditions, the 13 masters of folk art whose works are being featured are the last practitioners of these elusive art forms. The sale comprises of 15 lots by internationally renowned folk artists including National Award winner and Padma Shri (India’s fourth-highest civilian award) Abdul Gafur Khatri, other National awardees artists Kalyan Joshi, PK Sadanandan, D. Vaikuntam, Sanjay Chitara; iconic names like Dinesh Soni, Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, Rajesh Vangad, Mahalaxmi; along with prolific artists such as Saroj Singh Shyam, Amrita Das and Keshab Pradhan.

Titled ‘Living Traditions of India’, this auction is a peek into the scintillatingly colourful world of Rogan, Phad, Cheriyal, Gond, Warli, Bhil, Madhubani, Mata ni Pachedi, Pattachitra, Pichwai and Kerala Mural-style paintings. First-time buyers and established collectors worldwide are expected to huddle to lay their hands on these exclusive hybrid format assets, only available for sale through the 4 day Auction gala.

Preserving an artistic practice now on the verge of extinction, the artworks included in this auction are emblematic of traditional art forms that have stood the test of time and continue to remain true to their origins. Their unique, admirable, and inimitable status in the crypto ecosystem is expected to evolve into a signifier of pride for their holders. By staging this sale, RtistiQ is bridging Indian traditional art and the global market, providing access to exceptional blockchain authenticated physical folk works and giving them a place in the modern Web 3.0 movement.

Details of the 15 Lots of the auction are available on https://art.rtistiq.com/en/auction/nft-folk-art/lots and the virtual exhibition can be accessed here https://art.rtistiq.com/en/auction/nft-folk-art/virtualroom


About RtistiQ

RtistiQ is a distinct physical and digital art marketplace that brings together artists and collectors from 40+ countries. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT), near field communication (NFC), and Augmented Reality to build trust, transparency & honesty within the art industry.

Vinita Angelo
RtistiQ Pte Ltd
pr@rtistiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Phygital NFT Auction with Indian Folk Art, Featuring Padma Shri Abdul Gafur Khatri & 12 Iconic Artists

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.