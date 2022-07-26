RtistiQ Set to Launch Ten Phygital NFTs of Raja Ravi Varma’s Lithographic Prints
SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com) has unveiled the ten phygital non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the pioneer 19th-century Indian artist, Raja Ravi Varma that are being auctioned in its forthcoming NFT drop. The Singapore-based company has partnered for the second time with Bengaluru-based gallery g and Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation (RRVHF) to bring the esteemed painter’s masterpieces to art collectors & crypto communities worldwide. The exclusive Phygital NFT Drop will run for four days from 28 July ending 31 July 2022 and will offer physical as well as digital versions to the winning bidders.
The valuable NFTs of the ‘Father of Modern Indian Art’ that will be up for auction are lithographic prints of Vasantika, Chitralekha, Hamsa Damayanti Samvad, Madri, Ahalya, Sharada, Shakuntala Sakhi, Mohini, Arjuna Subadhra and Madalasa Rutudhwaja. These are single editions of reprints being produced exclusively for RtistiQ by RRVHF.
Raja Ravi Varma’s portraits featuring gods, goddesses, royals and eminent personalities have reached the pinnacle of depicting his art perfection and are much sought after. Their status in the crypto ecosystem and the art world is expected to evolve into a signifier of pride for their holders. The works have been verified by RRVHF. The memorabilia are being tokenised and minted on the Polygon blockchain, accepting payments via both credit card and cryptocurrency. Bidders can register for the auction using their email, social or MetaMask wallet on the RtistiQ platform.
Vinita Angelo, COO and Co-Founder of RtistiQ, stated, “I’m incredibly proud of what RtistiQ can offer as a platform, anchoring blockchain technology and being a place of intersection of art and technology. Raja Ravi Varma brought a revolutionary shift in the Indian art scene with his paintings, redefining iconographic and aesthetic idioms in classical Indian art. His work continues to influence lives even a century later. We are excited about the auction and hope that this NFT drop will spark a movement within the art collector, crypto communities, and the masses. It is an opportunity to own these coveted rare art moments of time. ”
Gitanjali Maini, Founder Director of gallery g said, “This is our second NFT drop - the first time in February 2022, we sold 5 recreated embellished lithograph prints. As an added bonus for the buyer, we also gave them the physical print and that was something (like a value add) that they really cherished. Hence when we planned the second NFT drop with RtistiQ we decided that we would sell the works as physical prints + digital images. We are hopeful that the artwork and the image will be an added incentive for the buyer. Also, we have realised that with Raja Ravi Varma a person desires to see and own the physical artwork as well. Such is the popularity and draw of this amazing artist.”
NFTs have seen a massive increase in popularity in 2021. There has been a spur of people and businesses participating in Web 3 powered by collectibles. In February this year, RtistiQ brought the first-ever NFT drop of prominent works of the legend Raja Ravi Varma. The auction included digital twins of two rare paintings, five lithographic prints, and a film. The digital NFTs based on Lithographic prints went for well above the Reserve Price.
Details of the ten Lots of the auction are available on https://art.rtistiq.com/en/auction/raja-ravi-varma-nft-drop2/lots and the works can be viewed in a virtual exhibition here.
About RtistiQ
RtistiQ is a distinct physical and digital art marketplace that brings together artists and collectors from 40+ countries. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT), near field communication (NFC), and Augmented Reality to build trust, transparency & honesty within the art industry.
About Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation
Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit institution that works to preserve and promote the artistic legacy of one of India's greatest artists. Started by his great-great-granddaughter Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Tampuran in 2015, the Foundation's activities are guided and managed by CEO and Managing Trustee Gitanjali Maini. Jaygopal Varma, an artist and direct descendant of Ravi Varma, is a Founder Trustee.
The Foundation is the only institution in the world that works in the space of research, documentation, authentication, and education with regard to Ravi Varma and his artworks.
About gallery g
With an extensive collection of diverse artworks from Modern and Contemporary Indian artists, from up-and-coming creators to pioneers like Raja Ravi Varma, MF Hussain, SH Raza, FN Souza and many others, gallery g is committed to making high-quality Art an accessible and affordable lifestyle choice for everyone.
