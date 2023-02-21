Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,562 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 307

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - Medical Marijuana Act shall not, in and of itself, be sufficient

evidence for a conviction under this section.

(d.2) Medical marijuana.--

(1) A medical marijuana patient convicted of operating a

vehicle while impaired to a degree that the individual is

unable to safely drive, operate or be in actual physical

control of the vehicle shall be penalized under section

3804(c) (relating to penalties).

(2) Possession of a medical marijuana patient

identification card shall not, in and of itself, be

sufficient to establish probable cause to charge the

individual with a violation of this section.

(3) Possession of a medical marijuana patient

identification card shall not, in and of itself, establish

reasonable grounds to request a chemical test under section

1547 (relating to chemical testing to determine amount of

alcohol or controlled substance).

(4) Nothing in this section shall be construed to

supersede Federal regulation of the licensing and operation

of commercial vehicles and school vehicles.

* * *

Section 2. Section 3810 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 3810. Authorized use not a defense.

The fact that a person charged with violating this chapter is

or has been legally entitled to use alcohol [or], controlled

substances or marijuana in compliance with the act of April 17,

2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is not

a defense to a charge of violating this chapter.

Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0363PN0307 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

You just read:

Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 307

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.