Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 307
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - Medical Marijuana Act shall not, in and of itself, be sufficient
evidence for a conviction under this section.
(d.2) Medical marijuana.--
(1) A medical marijuana patient convicted of operating a
vehicle while impaired to a degree that the individual is
unable to safely drive, operate or be in actual physical
control of the vehicle shall be penalized under section
3804(c) (relating to penalties).
(2) Possession of a medical marijuana patient
identification card shall not, in and of itself, be
sufficient to establish probable cause to charge the
individual with a violation of this section.
(3) Possession of a medical marijuana patient
identification card shall not, in and of itself, establish
reasonable grounds to request a chemical test under section
1547 (relating to chemical testing to determine amount of
alcohol or controlled substance).
(4) Nothing in this section shall be construed to
supersede Federal regulation of the licensing and operation
of commercial vehicles and school vehicles.
* * *
Section 2. Section 3810 of Title 75 is amended to read:
§ 3810. Authorized use not a defense.
The fact that a person charged with violating this chapter is
or has been legally entitled to use alcohol [or], controlled
substances or marijuana in compliance with the act of April 17,
2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is not
a defense to a charge of violating this chapter.
Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20230SB0363PN0307 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29